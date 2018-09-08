WWE News: Curt Hawkins Shares The Advice He Gives To Wrestlers Planning To Leave The WWE

'[There will be] a lot of ‘lonely Virgil’ moments where you have to suck it up,' said Hawkins as he described his personal experience in the independent wrestling scene.

Four years ago, Curt Hawkins was one of several wrestlers simultaneously released by the WWE, a mostly lower-card talent who was hardly used by the company in the year or two before he was cut. He was rehired by WWE in 2016, and has since been booked to lose more than 200 straight matches, with his apparent record-breaking losing streak being central to his gimmick. Having worked extensively in the independent scene in between those runs, Hawkins knows the ups and downs of being away from the limelight of the WWE and has some advice which he typically shares to colleagues planning to leave the company.

In a recent appearance on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, Hawkins talked about his first and second runs with the WWE, and as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., he also discussed his relationship with the company’s CEO and chairman, Vince McMahon. According to Hawkins, McMahon is “obviously intimidating” given his status as the leader of the biggest company in professional wrestling, but that hasn’t stopped him from having a “good rapport” with his boss over the years.

“I’m not Roman Reigns, but as far as where he sees me on a star level, but there is a value of Curt Hawkins for sure. He has called me a good hand several times in meetings and to my face.”

Regarding the advice Hawkins gives to his present colleagues who might have plans of leaving the WWE in the near future, the 33-year-old ring veteran said that he does what he can to share his perspective while stressing that working in the independent wrestling scene can be as demanding as it is fun. He also referenced former WWE wrestler Mike Jones, who worked for the company as Virgil in the 1980s and gained notoriety after retirement when Deadspin featured him as the “lonely” wrestler with no one approaching his booth at autograph conventions.

“[There will be] a lot of ‘lonely Virgil’ moments where you have to suck it up. That autograph line is not never ending wherever you go. There are moments where you have to check your ego and I don’t think that a lot of guys who have not done it don’t understand what the experience is like.”

In addition to warning his fellow wrestlers about the challenges they could face when working for an indy wrestling promotion, Curt Hawkins said that it’s important for wrestlers to work hard to get consistent work in the indies. He also recalled times when he told promoters that they didn’t have to pay him a lot of money, just as long as they made sure he was involved in their companies’ storylines and rivalries.