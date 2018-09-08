Kim Kardashian Flaunts Toned Legs In Neon Skirt With High Slit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian has been all about neon this summer. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sporting neon bikinis, dresses, athletic wear, wigs, and even driving neon vehicles.

According to a Sept. 8 report by the Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Saturday to reveal one of her favorite neon looks. In the photo, Kim is wearing a two piece dress. The top is a one shoulder neon green crop top, which shows off her tiny waist and toned abs. The bottom is a long matching skirt with a high slit, which Kardashian uses to show off her tanned and toned legs, and snakeskin heels.

Kim has her hair styled in long waves and is also seen wearing a watch on her right wrist. She also holds a bedazzled clutch purse in the shape of an old school cellphone. Kim puts the clutch to her ear in the snapshot, which she captioned, “Can you hear me now?”

The photograph is seemingly taken in a closet, as rows of shoes, and clothes can be seen hanging in the background, including a overcoat with money printed on it.

The neon look was just one of many that Kim Kardashian wore while in Miami last month as she and her family and friends vacationed before heading to 2 Chainz’s wedding.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian recently revealed that she has models with her exact measurements that try on all of her clothes and put looks together for her, which makes her life so much easier.

“There are fit models — we have gotten people who have my exact same measurements — and they try on all the clothes, photograph it, do the fittings for hours every day of all the different Yeezy looks. There were all these stylists using my clothes, taking pictures and then sending it to me and then whatever I like I’ll try it on and make sure it looks good on me. They make my life so easy,” Kim Kardashian previously told People Magazine.

Recently, Kim revealed that her husband, Kanye West, who designs a lot of the reality star’s clothing, is her biggest fashion influence. Kardashian claims that she gets so “inspired” by Kanye and his Yeezy team.

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian’s style evolution over the past few years is largely in part due to Kanye West, who started by cleaning out Kardashian’s closet when they were still dating.