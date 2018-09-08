Authors John Green & Hank Green Just Scored A Podcasting Deal With WNYC Studios

Brothers John and Hank Green first stole the internet’s heart with their YouTube channels in which they addressed each other weekly with videos ranging from sit-down discussions about politics to musings about the universe. Their channel “VlogBrothers” has an international fanbase and slogan which is “Don’t Forget to be Awesome” (Or DFTBA). The brothers have a keen sense of humor which has only helped with their success. John Green is the author of bestsellers like “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking For Alaska”. Hank Green is also an author having written “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing”. Hank also dabbles in music.

The dynamic duo struck a deal with WNYC Studios, Vulture reports, to remaster and relaunch two of their current podcasts. The two podcasts included in the deal are “Dear Hank and John” and “The Anthropocene Reviewed”. The deal also covers a new side project, “SciShow Tangents”.

The brothers have earned their own space on the internet. They run “Crash Course” which features, you guessed it, crash courses on topics ranging from natural science to literature. Each brother hosts their own segments that fall into their areas of expertise. John focuses more on the literary side of things while Hank dives into science.

This news comes about one-year following the release of John Green’s latest book, “Turtles All the Way Down” which features a 16-year-old protagonist. The title itself is an interesting expression regarding infinite regress. In ancient mythology, it was told that the entire world rested on the back of a turtle, which rested on a larger turtle, and so on. The infinity of the turtles is thought to have originated from India and other Buddhist beliefs.

Hank Green has his first book in the works which the author has been keeping fans updated on across his social media platforms. It is expected to be released on September 25.

Today I got the first final copies of my book and hot damn it feels good. pic.twitter.com/UKM9DHjH1o — Hank Green – 17 DAYS LEFT! (@hankgreen) September 8, 2018

The brothers are officially twelve years into their YouTube careers which means they have seen the rise of the social media platform and have experienced firsthand the power of the internet. Fans can bet their podcast will reveal more about the two authors as they continue to be successful businessmen, educators, and family members. John Green has two children himself (one of which he actually asked Obama to help name) with wife Sarah while Hank Green has been married to his wife Katherine since 2006. They welcomed their first child, Orin, in 2016.

It is unclear when the podcasts are set to come out but fans can look to the brothers’s social media accounts for any updates.