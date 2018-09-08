Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Abs In Crop Top During Australia Store Apperance

Sofia Richie headed to Australia this week to promote Windsor Smith footwear, a brand she is currently working with. However, her boyfriend, Scott Disick, did not come along for the promotional tour.

According to a Sept. 8 report by Radar Online, Sofia Richie showed up for a store appearance looking chic, as she donned white jeans, strappy black heels, and a black long-sleeved blouse, which she tied up to show off her toned abs.

Sofia wore her dark, shoulder length hair down and styled straight, which is something that fans don’t often see the model do. Usually, Richie has her hair pulled back in a bun at the back of her head. Sofia, 20, also rocked a bracelet for the occasion, and wore natural-looking makeup.

The report claims that Sofia Richie had requested that the media not ask her anything about her boyfriend, Scott Disick. She allegedly cancelled an appearance on the TV series, The Project, because she refused to answer questions about Scott, as well as her famous father, music icon Lionel Richie.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie did speak about Scott Disick during an interview with Australia’s The Morning Show. While talking with Richie, photos of the model and her boyfriend flashed on the screen.

“Life with Scott looks pretty good, gotta say,” one of the anchors said to Sofia. “Yeah, we’re very happy. Yeah. very happy,” Richie replied. Later, during the show, the model, 20, opened up about her personal life a bit more, adding that it is often hard to share private things at times.

“I mean, I can’t deny the fact that that’s my life, and by the way, that’s been my life forever. It’s nothing new to me, so I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I wanna be my own person. I wanna stand as my own person,'” Sofia Richie said of the difficulty of living life in the spotlight.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for about a year. Richie is often photographed out and about with Disick and has even been seen spending quality time with his three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.

Recently, Scott and Sofia took a trip to Mexico, where they stayed at Kardashian family friend Joe Francis’ home in Punta Mita. The couple were there to celebrate Richie’s 20th birthday and brought the children along for the celebration.