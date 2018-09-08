Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Treat Themselves To A ‘Date Night’

It’s a well-known fact that supermodels Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner are best friends. So it’s unsurprising when Bella posted a photo of her with her friend at a New York Fashion Week afterparty. Kendall looks like her older sisters as she wears a sleek updo while Bella rocks a middle-part dark lob. With her sultry makeup, it is easy to see how Kendall is related to the rest of the Kardashian clan, and Bella’s striking features remind fans of her famous sister, Gigi Hadid, who is also friends with Jenner.

Bell Hadid sported a nude jumpsuit that hugged her curves and tiny waist. The sheerness of the material shows off her toned arms and enviable legs. Kendall went a little darker, choosing to wear a high-neck black number with shoulder cut-outs. Her dangly earrings reach her collarbone as she effortlessly pouts in the photo.

It is clear to see why these two are featured so much at New York Fashion Week. Bella’s bone structure pierces right through the photo and her magnetic gaze locks in on the camera. Kendall’s pout and dazzling eyes also hypnotize the viewer. Bella raises a single manicured hand to her chin and shows off a silver cuff bracelet. Bella captioned the photo, “Date Night” with a black heart emoji.

The models have shared other photos with each other this week. Kendall shared a post with her 95 million followers featuring both Bella and Gigi Hadid, further proving their bond as both models and friends. Kendall lays on top of Gigi, who looks adoringly at her friend and little sister, and she wraps her arms around BFF Bella. The mood feels casual as Gigi sports a tank top with a bra peeking through the sides and Bella rocks a ponytail.

The supermodel friends are anything but casual in their work, though. Bella has already walked for Versace while Gigi closed down the Tom Ford show. Kendall is actually taking the week off and has been enjoying the shows and afterparties with her friends and admirers. All three girls have walked in iconic shows before, including the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which films and airs every winter. While callbacks are currently going on for the Victoria’s Secret Show, we can probably expect a couple of these familiar faces to make a repeat appearance. Last year, Gigi was unable to attend because China didn’t approve her Visa (many models were prohibited from entering China and the production had to scramble to make last minute-adjustments).