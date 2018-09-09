‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Nick Gets Arrested!

Rey reveals his real reason for being in Genoa City, and he arrests Nick!

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly preview video shows that things will heat up in Genoa City next week as residents deal with heart-stopping drama, risky business, and even an arrest.

Summer (Hunter King) finally makes good on her bet with Kyle (Michael Mealor) and admits she cannot get Billy (Jason Thompson) into bed with her. She and Kyle share a passionate evening together, but when they meet up at Crimson Lights, she says, “I love you, Kyle,” but it’s tough to take her seriously. Summer’s been determined to become another Phyllis, and it sounds like she’s not interested in giving that up, so Summer genuinely being interested in Kyle doesn’t match up with her recent behavior at all. Most likely she’s being her typical Summer self, as the queen of sarcasm.

Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) is in Genoa City, and she needs money as soon as possible. While Sharon (Sharon Case) feels skeptical about Tessa’s explanation of why she needs the cash, when Tessa shows up at work at Crimson Lights, Sharon is horrified by what she sees. Tessa insists that she has to give “them” the money now. The big question is, is Tessa scamming everybody, or is she telling the truth? Time will tell next week.

Next week on #YR, Nick launches Dark Horse, relationships shift and Rey is ready to make his move! pic.twitter.com/Si3uPzNWQr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 7, 2018

Nick (Joshua Morrow) launches Dark Horse next week with a brand new set, but unfortunately, the event doesn’t end up like he’d planned. In fact, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) reveals that he’s not a fraud investigator, and he’s actually a police officer that the GCPD brought in to figure out what happened to J.T. He gathered lots of information over the past few weeks, and he arrests Nick for J.T.’s disappearance. Naturally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have some decisions to make, and at least one of them cracks next week, and the truth of J.T.’s appearance comes out.

Jack (Peter Bergman) continues his paternity search, and he ends up narrowing down the list of eligible men to one person he hasn’t identified and ruled out in the photo he found in Dina’s (Marla Adams) safe deposit box. The image ends up on GC Buzz, and Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki see it. Nikki states that Jack could be his half-brother, but Victor is intent on keeping that detail quiet. He never wants Jack Abbott to find out they might share a father.

It’s going to be a wild ride next week. Check out The Young and the Restless spoilers from Inquisitr for Monday to find out what happens next.