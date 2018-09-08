Farrah Abraham Covers Up As She Grabs McDonald’s In NYC

Former Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham hit New York City this week after a vacation to Costa Rica with her daughter, Sophia.

According to a Sept. 8 report by Daily Mail, Farrah Abraham stepped out in Manhattan on Friday wearing more clothes than fans have seen her in over the past week.

Abraham donned a light grey t-shirt that read “Phenomenal Woman” on the front, and black leggings with cutout patterns down the sides. She wore natural-looking makeup, and parted her hair to the side, wearing it loose and straight. Abraham sported white nail polish and slung a tan purse over her shoulder. The former reality TV star completed the comfy and casual ensemble by wearing furry slides on her feet.

Farrah Abraham reportedly stopped along her way in NYC to grab some McDonald’s take out and even flagged down a police officer to ask him for directions.

It seems that the ex-Teen Mom star may have been loading up on the fast food in an effort to take in more fats and calories as she’s training for a boxing match in November.

“I’ve had to eat more fats and more food,” she said. “I’ve gained 50 percent more muscle,” Abraham recently told OK! Magazine. Farrah is scheduled to fight former Flavor Of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in a celebrity charity match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City on November 10.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham recently took a vacation to Costa Rica with her daughter, Sophia, and some friends. During the trip, Farrah posted some racy photos and videos to her Instagram account.

In one video, the reality star is seen emerging from the swimming pool of her vacation home and is revealed to be wearing a very racy one-piece thong bathing suit, which barely covered her chest, and was loose fitting in the front. Abraham walked out of the pool and out onto the ledge of the home, where she then enjoyed the view.

In another video, Farrah Abraham is seen jumping rope wearing nothing but daisy duke shorts and a bra, as she again looked out over the gorgeous Costa Rican landscape.

Just hours later, the Teen Mom star was spotted frolicking on the beach completely nude for a photo shoot. She donned wet hair, which was worn in natural-looking waves, and bright red lips for the occasion. She used strategically placed sand to cover up certain parts of her body as she posed for photos in her birthday suit.