Stormy Daniels Says There’s A ’50-50 Shot’ She Can Bring Down Trump With New Info She Plans To Reveal

The comments, as well as several others about Donald Trump, his former lawyer Michael Cohen, and current lawyer Rudy Giuliani, were made on a Dutch television show on Thursday.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels was on a Dutch television program on Thursday, cutting an extensive interview where she suggested she has more potentially explosive information on Donald Trump and that there is a “50-50” chance the information could “bring down” the president.

According to Newsweek, Daniels gave a rare, 40-minute interview on RTL Late Night with Twan Huys, covering a wide range of topics with the show’s titular host as she appeared on his show on Thursday. The interview came just weeks after a court decision where Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to eight counts of financial fraud related to hush money he paid to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal so that the women wouldn’t speak about the affairs they allegedly had with the president over a decade ago.

After answering questions about how she got started in the adult film industry, Stormy Daniels talked about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, telling Huys that it was “love at never sight” for her when the two met at a golf tournament in 2006. As seen in a transcript of the interview published by the Washington Post, Daniels was cagey when Huys pressed her for details on the supposed affair, explaining that divulging more information at that point could “compromise” her lawsuit against Trump and Cohen.

Later on in the interview, Daniels took shots at Trump’s current lawyer, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, commenting that the president “goes through attorneys faster than I go through underwear” and firing back at his previous remarks that as an adult film actress, she has “no reputation” and cannot be considered credible.

“He’s a twit. How sexist and rude to say that my job defines my character. I might be an actress or a porn star but it doesn’t mean I don’t know right from wrong and it doesn’t mean that I don’t know the truth from a lie. Also, he made himself look like a total a** because he forgot that President Trump’s current wife has also been a nude model and photographed in pornographic photos with other women. So, hypocrite much?”

After recalling how happy she was in the immediate aftermath of Michael Cohen’s guilty plea, Stormy Daniels told Twan Huys that there are still “a lot of things that people don’t know” about her lawsuit against Trump and Cohen, though these details would have to wait until her court case is settled. She refused to comment on whether there is a videotape documenting her alleged affair with Trump but stressed that a lot of the information she plans to share is “very shocking” and could explain why the president and his former lawyer were “so desperate” to discredit her.

“Yes, there is stuff that I know, and I would say it’s a 50-50 shot at this point. Which is pretty scary odds if you’re the president,” Daniels hinted in response to a follow-up question from Huys about whether she knows things that could “bring down” Trump’s presidency.

Stormy Daniels’ interview on Dutch television came one day before it was reported that Cohen decided to cancel the non-disclosure agreement preventing the actress from talking about her supposed affair with Donald Trump, as recently noted by the Inquisitr. Furthermore, The Hill wrote that Daniels is scheduled to appear on the Wednesday, September 12 episode of The View, where she will reportedly be making a “big announcement.”