Khloe Kardashian Puts Gold, Glittery Silhouette Of Baby Bump And Bust On Display

Khloe created a gold and glittery replica of her pregnancy belly.

Khloe Kardashian took memorializing her pregnancy with baby True to a whole new level this weekend by putting a gold, glittery mold of her own pregnant belly on display. In addition to her baby bump, the golden mold included a silhouette of her bare bust. Keeping it classy, the glittery mold featured black butterflies censoring Kardashian’s bust.

Khloe appears to have put the sparkling mold on display by hanging it on a wall. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the exact replica of her baby bump with her 78.8 million followers via her Instagram story a few hours ago.

The reality TV star panned back and forth as well as up and down to show off the mold at all viewpoints while music played in the background. The mold glistened as the light hit it from different angles.

According to Daily Mail, Khloe revealed during a KUWTK clip that a friend of hers gifted her a cast of her pregnant belly.

“One of my friends got me a cast of my belly so I could always have a mold of what my pregnant belly looked like,” the reality TV star explained.

The media outlet also noted, Khloe was likely inspired by her sister Kourtney to have the sparkly mold created. Kourtney also memorialized her baby belly six years ago when she was pregnant with her daughter Penelope.

As E! News reminds us, it was in June of 2017 during the season finale of KUWTK that Khloe revealed she was no longer taking birth control as she in Tristan wanted to start a family.

“Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that’s lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there.”

Just three months after the episode aired on television, news broke of Khloe and Tristan’s pregnancy. The duo had been dating for a year at the time. In October of 2017, news broke that Khloe’s little sister Kylie Jenner was also expecting. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters joked about wanting “many babies.”

Must-see! Khloe appeared to have made a glittery mold of her pregnant belly! https://t.co/QDR2R5Rk5F — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) September 8, 2018

It wasn’t until December of last year that Khloe confirmed her pregnancy with Tristian via Instagram with a picture of her growing baby bump.

“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient,” Kardashian exclaimed during her confirmation.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed a baby girl – they named True – into the world on Thursday, April 12 of this year.