Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of Baby Chicago With Her Cousin True

Kim Kardashian and her sister, Khloe Kardashian are seemingly loving having children close in age. This week, Kim posted a photo of her youngest daughter, Chicago West bonding with Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson.

According to a Sept. 8 report by Entertainment Tonight, in the photo little Chicago, 8 months, is seen sitting on the floor holding a toy as her younger cousin, True, 5 months, sits next to her in her baby seat. Chicago, or Chi as her family calls her, has her hand on True’s arm, as the youngest cousin smiles for the camera.

“I got this True,” Kim Kardashian captioned the sweet snapshot of Chicago lovingly placing a hand on baby True. “I can not even resist!” Khloe commented on the Instagram photo. “They are so juicy and sweet,” she added.

Chicago looks like her famous mom in the photograph, as she wears a nude colored onesie tank top and no pants. Meanwhile, True resembles her father, Tristan Thompson, as she wears a white printed dress and matching white socks in the photo. True is also seen wearing diamond studded earrings in the photo.

I got this True pic.twitter.com/RppONABHZb — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 8, 2018

As many fans will remember, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed Chicago, their third child together, via a surrogate back in January. Recently, it’s been reported that the couple are tossing around the idea of having a fourth child, which would also be born via surrogate after doctors told Kim it would be much too dangerous to carry anymore children following the birth of her second child, son Saint.

“Kim and Kanye have always wanted a big family. Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children, and insider dished, adding that the couple had such a “positive surrogacy experience” that they would be open to doing it all over again to welcome a fourth child to their family in the future.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child together, True, back in April. Khloe gave birth in Cleveland, Ohio, where Tristan lives and plays for the city’s NBA team, The Cavaliers.

However, the birth was surrounded by drama as only days before Kardashian went into labor, Thompson was busted cheating on her. Photos and video of the basketball player with multiple women were leaked online only hours before Khloe welcomed baby True into the world.

The couple decided to stay together and work through their issues. After the NBA season ended they moved back to L.A. to be near Khloe Kardashian’s family, which has proven to be great for True, who gets to bond with all of her cousins.