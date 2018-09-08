Beyonce Fan Reportedly Finds George Zimmerman’s Address After Reports Of Him Threatening Her Go Public

Beyonce fans, collectively known as the Hive, are well known for their ardent loyalty to the singer. One of those fans showed why today on Twitter. A user with the handle “@crowdgoinape” has reportedly found George Zimmerman’s home address after reports that he made threats against the singer and her husband, Jay Z.

Based on the pictures in the Twitter thread, it looks like the information may have been pulled from court records. There’s also a photo in the thread which the original poster claims is of Zimmerman’s residence.

“Beautiful house Georgie Porgie,” @crowdgrowinape wrote.

As The Blast reports, a private investigator linked to the production of a documentary series about Trayvon Martin’s killing shared texts that he received from Zimmerman where threatened the lives of Beyonce and Jay Z. Jay Z is one of the executive producers of the docu-series which is called, Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. In the texts, Zimmerman reportedly calls Beyonce a “broke whore” who he’d feed to a “13-foot gator” along with her husband.

“Oh yeah, and tell Jay Z he’s a b*tch and that his wife is a broke whore,” one text reads, as published by The Blast.

“If I see either of them in my life, they’ll find themselves inside a 13-foot gator,” he continued.

The walking pile of fecal matter known as George Zimmerman allegedly threatened Beyoncé over #TrayvonMartin documentary: https://t.co/ZiQyQLZ5a3 pic.twitter.com/gEiLL34koS — The Root (@TheRoot) September 8, 2018

The investigator, Denis Warren, reported Zimmerman to the authorities after he was personally threatened. The man who was acquitted of killing Trayvon Martin was charged with misdemeanor stalking.

Warren stated that he received 55 calls, 36 voicemails, 67 texts and 27 emails in the space of 9 days. The PI also fought to get a subpoena dismissed which would have forced him to turn over his research for the documentary to Zimmerman. This would have compromised the privacy of his sources.

Neither Jay Z nor Beyonce has responded to reports of Zimmerman’s threats. Based on paparazzi photos, the superstar couple is currently in Italy on a break from their world tour, On The Run II. They also recently celebrated Beyonce’s 37th birthday.

Since his acquittal in 2012, George Zimmerman has been in the news on a number of occasions. As the Orlando Sentinel reports, he was involved in a family dispute with his estranged wife and father in law and the police had to be called. In a separate incident, a girlfriend of his accused him of threatening her with a gun.

In 2016, a man by the name of Mathew Apperson was sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting into Zimmerman’s vehicle while they were both driving. Apperson claimed that Zimmerman had threatened him first but he denied it.