Samsung Galaxy A6 Will Be Hitting U.S. Stores Next Week With Low Price And Solid Specs

Consumers who might not be able to afford Samsung’s Galaxy S9 or Galaxy Note 9 but still want a phone with strong fundamentals can mark September 14 on their calendars, as the company’s Galaxy A6 will be one of multiple midrange devices set for release in U.S. stores on that date.

According to a report from the Verge, the Samsung Galaxy A6 will be available for Sprint customers starting on September 14, just like a number of other more affordable phones and tablets that will also be released in the United States on the same date. These include the Wi-Fi version of the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A, which will be coming to Walmart, Amazon, and other stores, and the unlocked versions of the midrange Galaxy J3 and J7 smartphones, which will be out on Samsung.com.

In addition to the above devices, the LTE version of the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A is scheduled to be released by Sprint and Verizon at an unspecified date “later this year.” It remains unclear, however, whether the larger Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which has been out in Europe since May, will be released in the U.S. next week with its smaller relative.

While it isn’t packed with the same premium features that can be found on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy A6 has some impressive specifications for a phone in its price range. As noted by the Verge, the device comes with a 5.6-inch OLED display, a 1.6 GHz eight-core processor with 3GB RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery, and 16-megapixel rear and front cameras. The device will be sold for $359.99 and will come with Android 8 Oreo out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy A6 and Galaxy Tab A 10.5 launching in the U.S. on September 14 https://t.co/ZWyttS6JHW by @alw — Android and Me (@androidandme) September 7, 2018

Those looking for something even more affordable than the Galaxy A6 can buy the Galaxy J3 and J7, which will sell for $169.99 and $249.99 respectively. While many of the basic specifications for both phones remain unknown, the former device sports a 5-inch screen, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera, while the latter has a larger, 5.5-inch screen and 13-megapixel rear and front cameras.

As for Samsung’s next batch of premium phones, the Inquisitr previously reported that the South Korean company is planning to unveil its rumored foldable phone, the Galaxy F, as soon as November. Previous rumors hinted at an early 2019 launch for the device, but if Samsung mobile head DJ Koh makes good on his recent tease, the Galaxy F could arrive a few months ahead of the Galaxy S10, which is expected to be unveiled either in January at the Consumer Electronics Show or February at the Mobile World Congress.