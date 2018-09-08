In A New Podcast With Joe Rogan, Elon Musk Says It Is ‘Very Likely’ Humans Are Living In A Simulation

With Elon Musk previously debating whether humans are actually living inside a simulation, in a new podcast he affirms that it is indeed 'very likely' that we are all part of a simulated enironment.

When Elon Musk was recently featured on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, he once again affirmed his belief that it is “very likely” that humans are living in a simulation.

Musk commented that due to the immense age of the universe, which is calculated to be 13.8 billion-years-old, it is quite possible that alien civilizations could have easily created the kind of complex network that would be required for us to be living within such a simulation, as the Daily Mail report.

According to Elon Musk, “If you assume any rate of improvement at all, then games will be indistinguishable from reality, or civilization will end. One of those two things will occur. Therefore, we are most likely in a simulation, because we exist.”

Musk also noted that rather than having just one massive and intricate simulation, it is more probable that if we are indeed living within a simulation that there are most likely many such simulations happening at present.

“I think most likely — this is just about probability — there are many, many simulations. You might as well call them reality, or you could call them multiverse.”

Elon also explained that it is almost certain that these simulations, like the one that we may be living in right now, are invariably more interesting than the “substrate” from which they were formed. After all, if you were able to create such a simulation yourself, it only makes sense that you would make it a lively and exciting one rather than one that was immensely tedious and dull.

“Why would you make a simulation that’s boring? You’d make a simulation that’s way more interesting than base reality.”

The idea of humans living within a simulation was originally conjured up in 2003 by philosopher Nick Bostrom in a paper titled Are You Living In A Computer Simulation? According to Big Think, Bostrom theorized that if such simulations were possible, we might be the descendants of those who were originally simulated by an original super race of people.

“One thing that later generations might do with their super-powerful computers is run detailed simulations of their forebears or of people like their forebears. Because their computers would be so powerful, they could run a great many such simulations. Suppose that these simulated people are conscious (as they would be if the simulations were sufficiently fine-grained and if a certain quite widely accepted position in the philosophy of mind is correct). Then it could be the case that the vast majority of minds like ours do not belong to the original race but rather to people simulated by the advanced descendants of an original race.”

Physicist Brian Greene appears to agree with Elon Musk and says that far from the idea of a simulation being an impossibility, the math involved certainly makes it plausible, noting that “we used to consider the Big Bang a singular event that gave rise to one universe, but the math shows you don’t use up all that fuel in a single big bang. In fact, the bang itself winds up generating more of the fuel which generates other bangs—other universes.”

Besides Greene, Neil deGrasse Tyson has also claimed that there is a very high chance that we are all living within a simulation, and with Elon Musk also reiterating his belief in the simulation theory in the most recent podcast with Joe Rogan, many of us might now be finding ourselves questioning the reality of the world that we currently inhabit.