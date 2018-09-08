‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday, September 7: Lily Has A Target On Her Back In Prison

Lily's brave face doesn't keep her twins from worrying.

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, September 7 brings a renewed paternity search for Jack, worries for Phylis, and Lily’s first visit from her family.

Abby (Melissa Ordway) welcomed Jack (Peter Bergman) back home to the Abbott mansion. She expressed her delight that he’d finally moved back in. Then, talk turned to the elephant in the house — Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) living there too. He agreed it was a strange situation, but he reiterated that he belongs at home and it felt great to be back.

Their discussion moved on to Abby joining Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Jack at Dark Horse. Jack lamented that Victor (Eric Braeden) never gave Abby the respect she deserved at Newman Enterprises. Finally, they talked Dina (Marla Adams) and Jack’s paternity. Abby said Dina had repeatedly mentioned the Club and the Stardust Inn and she felt Dina really did have an affair.

When Jack heard Ashley (Eileen Davidson) on the phone with Neil (Kristoff St. John) talking about Sofia’s situation, Jack questioned Ashley about her relationship with Neil, and Ash admitted that she is dating Neil. Jack wished Ashley every happiness with Neil, and then Abby rejoined then. Jack asked his sister to see if Neil could check the server company and see what might be on there about Dina. Then Ashley looked at Jack’s photo of the men looking at their mother and comments on how Dina never had an affair with Phillip Chancellor. Finally, they concluded that one of the other Dina admirers could be Jack’s father, so they decided to figure out who the other men in the photograph are in hopes that one of them is Jack’s father.

Today on #YR, Cane comforts Lily and Billy plays with fire. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/01u9jyY8ZA pic.twitter.com/7mkXZgVmKT — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Billy and Phyllis were in Vegas, and Billy was riding high. Phyllis, however, had more reservations about everything. She handed Billy a spreadsheet she’d made about all his competitors, who appeared to be incredibly good at poker. Phyllis told him that she wouldn’t think less of him if he backed out, but Billy pushed forward full steam ahead because the “new” Billy knew where to draw the line. Sinead nearly gave up her true reason behind getting Billy into the tournament, but she covered by mentioning that she wanted another crack at “Jaboat,” but Billy told her that wouldn’t happen.

At Walworth, Lily (Christel Khalil) kept up a brave front in front of her twins, which annoyed Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) because he felt she treated it like some fancy spa. Later, when the twins left, she cried to Cane (Daniel Goddard) over having a target on her due to being a spoiled little rich girl. Charlie saw her tears and worried about his mother.