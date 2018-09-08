Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Go On The Most Glam Date Night Ever

The New York couple attended the glamorous Ralph Lauren 50th anniversary show.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos were living their best—and most glamorous–life during New York Fashion Week. On Friday night, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host and her husband attended the 50th-anniversary fashion show of legendary designer Ralph Lauren, according to Entertainment Tonight. The star-studded event took place at Central Park’s Bethesda Terrace, and it was most definitely a black tie affair.

Ripa and Consuelos went all out for the fashion extravaganza, which boasted an impressive list of top celebrities that included Oprah Winfrey, Blake Lively, Steven Speilberg, Martha Stewart, and Kanye West.

Ripa wore a gorgeous strapless, navy gown and carried a matching clutch, while Consuelos wore a black Ralph Lauren tuxedo as the A-list NYC couple posed on the red carpet.

Consuelos later posted a photo with his wife to Instagram, with the cheeky caption, “Such an elegant NYC experience and yet they still let us in. Thank you @ralphlauren for the tux and for 50 years of chicness…#bestdateever.”

Ripa also posted about the event to her social media page, captioning a close up of Consuelos in a dressing room after putting on his tux. The smitten wife of the Riverdale star added the hashtag #daddy to the post of her handsome man.

Many of Mark and Kelly’s followers hit the comments to post about how cute the couple’s of 22 years still look together. Some commented that the former All My Children stars keep looking better with age.

While it was a dreamy date night for the couple, Ripa could not forget who the man of the house was. The morning show host marveled over Ralph Lauren’s iconic career.

“I love his thumbprint on American culture,” said Ripa, per Vogue. “He lends an elegance and glamour to the American culture.”

Ripa also took some time at the 50th-anniversary gala to address the internet troublemakers who routinely troll her and her husband on social media. Ripa told Us Weekly she relishes the opportunity to throw it right back at her haters.

“He hates it but I love it,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host told Us in reference to her husband. “I try not to even focus on that kind of stuff, but once in a while it’s fun because I’m from New Jersey, so I don’t take any of that too seriously — if somebody gives me a hard time, I give them a hard time right back.”