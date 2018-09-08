Mac Miller Was Reportedly ‘Over’ Split With Ariana Grande Before Death, According To ‘People’

Mac Miller’s death has shocked his family, friends, and fans alike. The rapper, who was found dead at his home on Friday from an apparent drug overdose, formerly dated singer Ariana Grande, who is now taking heat from fans following his death.

According to a Sept. 8 report by People Magazine, some fans believe that Mac Miller’s split with Ariana Grande may have been to blame for his reckless behavior. The couple, who dated for two years, split earlier this year. Just days after the break-up, Miller was arrested for DUI stemming from a hit and run incident. “Pls take care of yourself,” Grande tweeted after the arrest.

Meanwhile, the singer began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson very soon after her split with the rapper, and the couple announced their engagement after only a few weeks of dating. However, sources claim that Mac was “over” his split with Ariana at the time of his death.

“It honestly seemed he was over the Ariana situation,” the insider stated, adding that Mac Miller had said, “I’ve matured and my ex hasn’t,” when talking about Ariana Grande.

Mac Miller was pronounced dead at 11:51 a.m. at his home in Studio City, California on Friday morning. He was only 26-years-old. The news of his death quickly traveled online, and the music community began to mourn his passing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Le’Veon Bell, Chance the Rapper, Shawn Mendes, Wiz Khalifa, Kehlani, Khalid, and more offered their thoughts and prayers via social media following Miller’s death.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande has stayed quiet about Mac Miller’s passing. However, sources tell Hollywood Life that the singer is completely devastated by the death of her former boyfriend.

“He was there for her in her time of need after Manchester, and she will always love him for that. She is having so many mixed emotions flow through her because she really wanted him to find the help that he needed. It’s a major punch in the gut and trying to make sense of it all is heartbreaking and very trying,” the insider stated.

Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Ariana will be hurting from Mac’s passing for “a long time.” The insider adds that although Ariana and Mac ended their relationship, they always had a “deep connection.” Grande wanted the best for him going forward and had been “supportive of his sobriety.”

Fans are still waiting to see whether Ariana Grande will release an official statement about Mac Miller’s death.