Bird is now being detained on a psychiatric hold.

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird has been arrested for a domestic assault that included strangling, kidnapping, and assaulting an unnamed victim. At this time, the police will only say that Bird was involved in a “domestic incident,” but it’s unclear if it was his girlfriend or partner.

TMZ says that though Bird is under arrest, he is under guard at a Boston area psychiatric facility, and his victim is being treated at another local hospital.

The Boston Celtics have issued a statement about the matter as the details are emerging.

“We are aware of the incident involving Jabari Bird and are taking it very seriously. We are actively gathering information and will reserve further comment at this time.”

Bird is due in court on Monday when he will officially be charged.

NBC Sports added that they have learned that Bird has police guards at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Brighton, Massachusetts where he was arrested. They are only saying that the incident that involved “kidnapping and strangulation” took place on Friday night.

Jabari Bird is 24-years-old, and is a 6’6″ and weighs 197 pounds. The shooting guard split his time last season between the Celtics and the Gatorade League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws.

Jabari Bird was arrested Friday in Brighton after allegedly assaulting, kidnapping and strangling someone: https://t.co/3HroAwWAzb — Jay King (@ByJayKing) September 8, 2018

The Boston Globe spoke to Sergeant John Boyle, the spokesman for the Boston Police, who gave a brief statement about the victim.

“The victim was taken to a separate local hospital for treatment with injuries sustained.”

Felicia Gans of the Boston Globe said that comments at this time have been hard to come by.

“Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge declined to comment when reached by cell phone on Saturday morning, saying only that the team was aware of the situation and gathering further details. Bird’s agent, Aaron Goodwin, could not be reached by cell phone on Saturday morning and did not immediately respond to a text message.”

Bird’s two-way contract with the Boston Celtics and the Maine team has put him in a unique place to find his place on the court.

“I’d always try to envision myself how I fit out there. That’s the main thing. You’re sitting on the bench and watching, I’m watching guys at my position, I’m trying to envision, like, what would I do in that situation? How can I impact the game?”

The Boston Celtics will only say at this time that they won’t make any roster decisions in reference to Jabari Bird until they have additional information.