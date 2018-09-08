Jennifer Lopez, 49, Posts Friday Night Selfie With No Makeup, Looks Stunning As Usual

The famous singer and actress shows no signs of aging and loves to share love with her fans.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez shared a stunning Instagram selfie with her fans Friday night, captioned with “#fridaynight [kiss emoji].” In the photo, Lopez sends a pouty kiss to her fans and appears to be reclining on a beautifully embroidered pillow with a towel wrapped around her head. The sleepy-eyed star’s skin appears to be flawless even without makeup, and she looks calm, confident and happy. People reports that the artist just turned 49 on August 31, and that fans continue to marvel at her ageless appearance.

JLo is a mom of two with a busy career, yet refuses to let a stressful life weigh her down, People reports. Of course, it surely helps that the Shades of Blue star maintains an active fitness regimen, complete with Tracy Anderson classes, boxing, and private trainer sessions. Add to that chasing around her two youngsters, and Lopez doesn’t seem to let anything slow her down. She spoke about her energy with Emmy Magazine, People reports.

“Listen, at some point, I’m going to age. They’ll say, ‘She looks old!’ But, right now, I’m holding it together.”

She sure is holding it together, as you can see in the stunning Instagram selfie below.

The photo has already gained over 900,000 likes and fans responses show that the aging actress won’t be falling into the shadows any time soon.

“Gorgeous Jenny from the block” “Talk to Cardi. Give her game on how to conduct herself in this industry.” “You’re really beautiful JLO!!!

Her husband, former MLB Alex Rodriguez, is even stunned by her energy, People says. Lopez seems to be confident in her skin at almost 50, as is evident by the stream of fitness selfies she constantly shares with her fans.

“The other day, Alex was across the lawn, and I brought him something, and then I ran away. And he said, ‘You run like you’re 25 years old.’ I haven’t stopped that pace, so I’m still at that pace, I guess. When things start aching more, it’ll be different.”

Don’t let JLo’s appearance fool you into thinking she is self-centered, though. According to TMZ, the artist wants to auction off her wardrobe from the NBC show Shades of Blue to raise funds for communities in Puerto Rico that were hit hard by last year’s hurricane Maria. She has teamed up in the effort with Hispanic Federation and the UNIDOS Disaster Relief and Recovery Program. Reportedly, each clothing item (besides earrings) will be auctioned off on Screenbid at a minimum of $50 each through September 9. The earrings started at a minimum of $100. Screenbid is a website dedicated to auctioning famous people’s clothing items to consumers.