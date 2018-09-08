Eva Longoria Kisses 2-Month-Old Son Santiago In Sweet Family Photo

Eva planted a kiss on her baby boy's cheek in the most adorable family picture.

Eva Longoria is planting a sweet kiss on the cheek of her 2-month-old son Santiago in a new family photo she shared to Instagram this week. The new mom, who welcomed her first child into the world back in June, shared the loving new snap with her followers on September 8 as she shared an adorable moment with her baby.

In the impossibly cute picture posted online, Eva could be seen kissing little Santiago’s (who she sweetly referred to by his nickname of “Santi” in the caption) cheek as he turned his head to the side to look at the camera.

The 2-month-old was wearing a black and white onesie in the picture as Longoria proved just how much her baby boy has grown since she and husband Jose “Pepe” Baston became parents on June 19.

“Smooches for Santi,” Eva, who was sporting a strappy black top with her hair down, wrote in the caption of the photo, adding a kissing emoji and a baby emoji. The former Desperate Housewives actress and Over Her Dead Body star then hashtagged her post with the words #BabyBaston, which she’s been using a lot over the past two months to share photos of her baby boy with the world.

Fans flooded the comments section with message for Longoria and her baby boy, posting sweet comments while gushing over little Santiago.

One fan wrote, “Oh my goodness. He’s so delicious” of Eva and Pepe’s son. A second added, “Motherhood definitely suits you, beautiful mama. Absolutely gorgeous baby” with an emoji with hearts for eyes.

“Tooooo cute,” said another to Longoria.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Eva’s been pretty open and honest about her journey into motherhood ever since becoming a mom for the first time in June, recently opening up inside the August issues of Hello! Magazine about her new life at home with Santiago where she called the feeling “indescribable.”

“It’s funny because everyone tells you: ‘It’s going to be amazing, wait!’ And then it happens and you understand what everyone’s talking about,” Longoria said. “But you can’t really understand it until you experience it.”

Eva then noted that she’d been “really lucky” when it came to her pregnancy, Santiago’s birth and all the support she’s had since becoming a mom.

“He was born healthy, and I had a good pregnancy, an amazing husband and a great support system, my family and my friends, so everything was pretty smooth for me,” Longoria shared, adding that “it’s been a really great journey.”

Eva’s shared a number of sweet photos with Santiago online on her various social media accounts since his birth.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, she most recently posted a picture to Instagram showing herself and her son enjoying a cuddle, with the Inquisitr sharing shortly before that that she also posted a picture of him smiling during a professional photoshoot at just 1-month-old.