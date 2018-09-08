Halle Berry Stuns In Throwback Bond Girl Bikini Photo

Halle showed off her infamous 'Die Another Day' bikini in a flashback snap.

Halle Berry is wowing fans with a throwback bikini snap shared on her official Instagram page this week. The actress took to the social media site on September 7 to share a black and white photo from her days as a Bond Girl in the 2002 James Bond movie Die Another Day.

Halle gave her 3.4 million followers on the social media site a look at herself on the set 16 years ago, where she was sporting seriously short cropped hair and a bikini top as she looked off into the distance.

“Feeling shady,” Berry playfully captioned the black and white upload, alongside three tree emojis.

The Oscar winner, who starred as the character Jinx alongside Pierce Brosnan in the early 2000s Bond movie, then added the hashtags #FBF and #JamesBond to her post.

The Flashback Friday photo was clearly a hit with Halle’s fans, as the snap has already been liked more than 203,000 times in the first 8 hours since she uploaded it to her account on September 7.

Fans of the star then flooded the comments with praise after seeing Belly rocking her James Bond bikini.

“Absolutely stunning!!…” one fan commented on the upload, as another wrote that Halle was an “ageless beauty. Simply classic.”

A third impressed follower then added in the comments section that Berry is “one of the most gorgeous women on this earth” alongside several emojis with hearts for eyes as well as a number of fire emojis.

But while her latest bikini upload may have been a flashback, there’s no doubting that the actress still looks as stunning today as she did in the picture taken 16 years ago.

As reported by E! News, Berry’s body is still as toned as ever at 52-years-old as she often shows off her work outs on Instagram.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Earlier this year, she used the social media site to give her followers some exercise tips while revealing one of her go-to moves to getting toned.

“You asked how to get started? It’s simple… you just decide to start! You decide today that you are worth it!” Berry told her fans in the caption of one of her Fitness Friday posts.

“Trust me, I know it’s hard to focus up and dedicate time to working out each day, but with 24 hours in a day you can surely take ONE and dedicate it to YOU!” she then continued.

The star then shared how to do an exercise called the plank pull, as she explained that “you don’t need a fancy gym to get started – all you need is a living room, a patio, a kitchen floor, a driveway or a backyard, and a water bottle.”

Halle often shares exercise tips to get her rock hard body on her page with the hashtag #FitnessFridayHB.