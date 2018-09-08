Ireland Baldwin Goes Nude In A NSFW Black-And-White Instagram Pic

Ireland Baldwin continues to post sexy photos to Instagram, this time going nude.

Ireland Baldwin posted a racy nude pic to her Instagram, and this one is sure to upset her dad, Alec Baldwin. In the photo, Ireland was on her back with her arms above her head. Her face is barely visible, just her eyebrows and left eye. Her back is arched slightly, and she censored her assets with a simple “x” mark that she drew on the photo in black. The photo is black-and-white, and has an artistic quality to it that her dad may not appreciate like she does.

The photo credit was given to the Kandel Studio, which is owned by photographer Tyler Kandel. He’s known for his swimwear and black-and-white nude photos, and he also does video work, according to his website.

The reason Alec Baldwin is on some people’s minds when they see Ireland’s Instagram page, is because he’s been vocal in the past about disapproving of her sexy photos. For example, the last time he spoke out was when she posted a photo of herself riding a motorcycle in a bikini. The photo was taken from below, which accentuated her behind. In response, Alec commented simply “No. Just…no,” according to E! Online.

Not that it’s stopped Ireland from posting additional photos, but he at least got his two cents in.

Since Alec’s disapproval in late May, Ireland has posted several more photos, but none as revealing as the nude one. She also shared a second photo taken by Kandel, which features her at the beach. She’s wearing a dress with nothing underneath, as she grabs her head with her right hand and steadies herself with her left hand on a large rock formation. She’s bent over slightly, and her hair is wet.

In other news, Ireland opened up in late August about her past battles with anorexia, as detailed by Page Six. This is what she had to say about it.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!”

Ireland also noted that “I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed.”

She added some words of positivity for her fans who may be suffering from eating disorders.

“Love yourself!! You are beautiful!! Enjoy your food. Eat ice cream with your friends!”