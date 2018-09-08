Mac Miller Spent His Last Night With Friends, Per ‘People Magazine’

Mac Miller’s death has shocked fans, who can’t believe the rapper passed away at the age of 26.

According to a Sept. 7 report by People Magazine, Mac Miller spent his last night with his friends and watching football. The rapper, who hailed from Pittsburgh, and was a huge Steelers fan, reportedly watched the NFL season opener game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

“He loved the Steelers and was just out with friends watching the game last night. That’s why this is such a shock. Everyone who he worked with was aware that he was delicate, but thought it was because of the new album, nerves, nothing like this,” an insider told the magazine.

Mac Miller recently released his fifth album, Swimming, in early August, and was said to be happy and excited about his work at the release party in New York.

“At his record release in New York he was happy taking pictures, we felt like he was back. He wasn’t even drinking in New York. He was an artist’s artist; everyone loved him,” the source stated.

The music community was rocked when it was announced that Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcom McCormick, had been found dead in his Studio City home on Friday. The rapper’s cause of death is a suspected drug overdose.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, While many fellow artists have spoken out with messages of love for the rapper, Mac Miller’s former girlfriend, Ariana Grande, has yet to make an official statement on his death. However, the singer, whom he dated for two years, is said to be completely devastated over his passing.

“He was there for her in her time of need after Manchester, and she will always love him for that. She is having so many mixed emotions flow through her because she really wanted him to find the help that he needed. It’s a major punch in the gut and trying to make sense of it all is heartbreaking and very trying,” the insider told Hollywood Life.

Meanwhile, another source opened up to Entertainment Tonight, revealing that Ariana is going to be hurting over Mac’s death for a “long time,” and that Grande had always hoped that Miller would seek treatment for his substance abuse, and had always been “supportive of his sobriety.”

Fans are now waiting for more answers surrounding Mac Miller’s death, such as the official cause of death, what drugs he may have been using, and Ariana Grande’s public statement about his untimely and tragic passing.