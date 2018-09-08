Sofia Richie Says She’s ‘Very Happy’ With Boyfriend Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is speaking out about her relationship with her boyfriend, Scott Disick, for the first time publicly.

According to a Sept. 7 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Sofia Richie is currently in Australia to promote a shoe line that she is affiliated with, and made an appearance on the country’s popular series, The Morning Show. During the interview, photos of Sofia and Scott Disick were shown.

“Life with Scott looks pretty good, gotta say,” one of the anchors said to Sofia. “Yeah, we’re very happy. Yeah. very happy,” Richie replied. Later, during the show, the model, 20, opened up about her personal life a bit more, adding that it is often hard to share private things at times.

“I mean, I can’t deny the fact that that’s my life, and by the way, that’s been my life forever. It’s nothing new to me, so I’m not upset that I have to answer these questions, but there are moments that I have where I’m like, ‘I wanna be my own person. I wanna stand as my own person,'” Sofia Richie said of the difficulty of living life in the spotlight.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for a year now. They’ve been through some ups and downs. Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia is now worried that Scott may be getting a bit too close to his former girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he share three children with, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

Kourtney recently broke up with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima. Since that time, insiders claim that Sofia has been worried that Kourtney and Scott could end up rekindling their relationship since Kardashian is now unattached.

“Sofia is madly in love with Scott and she fears Kourtney will never get over him. Sofia does not believe for one minute that Kourtney does not want to get back together with Scott which makes her very uncomfortable. Sofia sees how Kourtney looks at Scott and is well aware of how much they still talk which makes it hard for Sofia to feel secure with Kourtney always around,” an insider revealed.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick don’t speak about their relationship much. The couple share photos together via social media, but don’t often openly talk about one another. However, Scott has been speaking about Sofia during Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but doesn’t mention her by name.