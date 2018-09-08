Ariana Grande ‘Heartbroken’ Over Mac Miller’s Death, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Ariana Grande is said to be completely heartbroken over the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

According to a Sept. 7 report by Hollywood Life, Mac Miller was found dead in his home on Friday after an alleged drug overdose. The rapper dated Ariana Grande for two years, before their split earlier this year. After their break up, Grande began dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and the two got engaged after only a few weeks of dating.

Sources tell the outlet that Grande is now “trying to make sense” of the tragic and untimely death, and that she is completely devastated by the news of Miller’s passing.

“He was there for her in her time of need after Manchester, and she will always love him for that. She is having so many mixed emotions flow through her because she really wanted him to find the help that he needed. It’s a major punch in the gut and trying to make sense of it all is heartbreaking and very trying,” the insider stated.

Meanwhile, another source told Entertainment Tonight, that Ariana Grande is “devastated” by Mac Miller’s death, and that she had always hoped the rapper would find the help he so desperately needed for his substance abuse issues.

“This is really going to hurt her for a long time. Although the two ended their relationship, Ariana always shared a deep connection with Mac and wanted nothing but the best for him. Ariana is very upset. Despite their split, Ariana had always been supportive of his sobriety,” the source stated.

TMZ reports that Ariana and Mac’s split had a lot to do with his sobriety issues. After their break up, Miller was arrested for DUI and a hit-and-run. Fans blamed the singer for the rapper’s issues. After the arrest, Ariana released a statement revealing that she was not his “babysitter.”

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was,” Grande said at the time.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Mac Miller’s family released a statement following his death, and revealed that they are currently mourning his death, and thanked fans for their love and support. They also asked for privacy during the difficult time in their lives.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time,” the statement read.