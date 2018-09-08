Kaley Cuoco Hugs Her Horse In New Instagram Snap

The Big Bang Theory actress has been known to share her love of animals to her social media accounts, and recently took to her Instagram to show just how much she loves her horses.

The sweet shot shows Kaley Cuoco hugging her horse, Vulcan, around the neck, while her husband, Karl Cook, sits on the large animal’s back, more preoccupied by his phone than his wife or the horse.

The pair looked ready for a day out with the horses, with Cook wearing a pair of long black riding boots and a helmet. In the meantime, Cuoco had on a pair of dark sunglasses and her long blonde hair tied back into a high ponytail. The warm day saw both wearing T-shirts to keep cool on their adventures.

“When you don’t want to share like at all. Vulcan feels torn. @mrtankcook is more interested in his phone. My pony neediness at an all time high,” Cuoco captioned the adorable image.

Cuoco has been out of riding commission since her honeymoon, when she had to undergo shoulder surgery for an injury she had sustained over a year earlier.

“For everyone asking, because everyone’s been so sweet and worried about me, this is a planned surgery I’ve had for over a year,” Cuoco said in an Instagram story, reported CNN. “I hurt it over a year ago, did not need immediate surgery. So, I brilliantly planned it five days after our wedding. Right, babe?”

In the meantime, the actress has been keeping busy posting throwback photos of herself riding, and hugging her horses every time she can, even when her husband is trying to ride them.

Cuoco and Cook tied the knot on June 30, and even on that occasion she made sure to include her horses in the special occasion.

“In our wedding, we’ve already decided that every single animal has a part. Our pony — she will be involved. She will be there standing right next to me,” the actress shared with Extra in March.

She later took to her Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself in her wedding dress and her pony, taken shortly before the ceremony.

And the pony wasn’t the only member of Cuoco’s personal zoo involved in the ceremony, with the couple’s bulldog walking with them back up the aisle following their “I do’s.”