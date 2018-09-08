'Javanka' have taken over the mole hunt for Donald Trump.

Now that Donald Trump has determined that the only people he can trust are his family members, daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have taken over the mole hunt to find out the identity of the person who wrote the New York Times op-ed identifying himself as the resistance.

Vanity Fair says that Ivanka Trump and Kushner have long had issues with Trump’s Chief of Staff, John Kelly, and they have pointed to him as the source of many leaks. A White House source said they overheard Ivanka blaming Kelly in a conversation with her father.

“He’s destroying your presidency,” she reportedly said.

Three White House sources confirmed to Vanity Fair that Ivanka and Kushner shared a theory that John Kelly is behind the op-ed.

“Under this scenario, the sources said, the op-ed was written by Zachary Fuentes, the deputy chief of staff, at the direction of Kelly. Jared and Ivanka have told people they suspect this because Kelly is the only one with an ego so large as to have convinced himself that he’s saving the country from Trump, which was one of the op-ed’s principal arguments.”

As recently as Wednesday night, the couple shared their theory involving Fuentes and Kelly for Donald Trump.

According to three sources, Jared and Ivanka floated a theory on Wednesday that Deputy Chief of Staff Zachary Fuentes wrote the Times op-ed at the direction of John Kelly—but Trump doesn’t buy it https://t.co/sUpeoIq1iF — The Hive (@VFHIVE) September 7, 2018

Trump believed that Ivanka and Kushner were wrong and suggested that the anonymous writer is trying to derail Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation for the Supreme Court. This supposedly further frustrated Ivanka who doesn’t understand why the president won’t take action against John Kelly.

But Ivanka Trump and Kushner don’t have proof that Kelly is the person behind the op-ed, and there are other suspects that are being called “the dirty dozen.”

One person in particular who is under the microscope is Jon Huntsman, who was mentioned tonight on CNN as being a likely source.

“One former West Wing official said that Huntsman had three strikes against him: he served in the Barack Obama administration, he was very close with John McCain, and he has political ambitions of his own.”

But Jezebel says that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have continued to play detective, particularly while Donald Trump has been away from the White House this week. The two have continued to try and whittle down the list of potential suspects in order to soothe Donald Trump somewhat and lessen the blow of the release of Bob Woodward’s new book on the Trump White House, entitled Fear: Donald Trump In The White House.