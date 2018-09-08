Harmony Korine’s ‘The Beach Bum’ Gives Audiences Matthew McConaughey In A Strange New Role

Director of ‘Spring Breakers’ and ‘Gummo’ returns with Snoop Dogg and a character destined to become another classic.

Harmony Korine is taking another step closer to making a movie with mass appeal, but still remains firmly planted in the world of bizarre cinema he’s synonymous with. The director of Spring Breakers and Gummo is preparing to bring audiences Matthew McConaughey as the stoner beach bum known as Moon Dog in the upcoming film, The Beach Bum.

Set to open in the spring of 2019, the release is still fairly far away, but that didn’t stop Korine from recently providing fans with a new trailer for the highly-anticipated movie. IndieWire has recently reported on the uncensored trailer which features Matthew McConaughey attempting to purchase LSD from a convenience store clerk and spending a lot of time hanging out with Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg will star alongside Martin Lawrence, Jimmy Buffet, Zac Efron, and Isla Fisher.

The Beach Bum already made headlines earlier this year when Matthew McConaughey appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed an on-set secret ingredient, aiding him in his stoner portrayal of Moon Dog. It turns out his co-star, Snoop Dogg, replaced the movie’s prop marijuana with a bit of the real deal from his own personal stash. Matthew McConaughey had already been smoking the rapper’s contribution to Moon Dog’s authenticity when he found out.

“I went to the prop man to make sure I have the prop weed which is like crushed oregano. [While filming], we pass back and forth and all of sudden at the end he goes, ‘Yo Moondog, that ain’t prop weed, that’s Snoop Weed.’ I was like, ‘Oh you son of a a gun.'”

The Beach Bum is about a poet named Moon Dog who is trying to cure a bad case of writer’s block.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 23: Snoop Dogg attends the Prive Revaux Investor Closing Party at Club James in Beverly Hills on August 23, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Prive Revaux Eyewear) Philip Pharaone / Getty Images

In the mid-’90s Harmony Korine broke out in the world of movies when he wrote the script for the controversial movie Kids. He followed that with Gummo soon after. Both movies were highly controversial upon release, for their raw and unflinching portrayals of children living in extreme poverty.

During that time, Korine was considered unpredictable and often showed up to interviews visibly intoxicated. Since those days, however, Korine has somewhat cleaned up his act. He made Spring Breakers in 2012 with James Franco, and he saw his first bit of mainstream exposure for a movie. Spring Breakers has gone onto gain cult status.

Since 2012, many film fans have eagerly awaited a follow up to Spring Breakers, which is coming in the form of The Beach Bum.