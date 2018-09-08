Meghan Markle’s Dog Guy To Star in Children’s Book

Meghan Markle is a dog person. It may be why she and Queen Elizabeth get along so well – they both love and adore their canine companions. The queen has always kept several corgis, and trained them well. They were her beloved pets, and it was not uncommon to see her walking the grounds with five or six corgis gamboling in her wak. Meghan has her own best friend in Guy, the beagle she rescued before she ever met Harry. Due to restrictions, not all her dogs were able to move with her to England (don’t worry – her other dogs have found good, loving homes), but Guy definitely made the journey. He’s even ridden with the queen herself, an honorable companion for the scrappy young beagle.

The New York Post reports that now, young children can learn all about Guy and his adventures in a new book. The book is being released by noted publishing house Simon & Schuster and has the lengthy title of “His Royal Dogness, Guy The Beagle: The Remarkable True Story of Meghan Markle’s Rescue Dog.”

The tale was written by Camille March and Michael Brumm, with illustrations from EG Keller. The fun, wholesome tale features Guy’s beginnings as a shelter pup turned blue-blooded pooch. Guy is originally from Kentucky, but somehow made it all the way to Toronto. Meghan adopted the 17-lb. beagle while she was living there and filming suits, and they’ve been together ever since.

Queen Elizabeth’s last corgi sadly passed away in April, and she has not gotten a new pup yet. Perhaps this is why she is enjoying spending so much time with Guy, as she needs her fix of doggy grins and pets.

The book starring Guy will be out November 20, 2018, according to a press release from Simon & Schuster.

“He has no fancy papers, no high-class education and no command of the British paparazzi,” a Simon & Schuster summary explains. The plot hinges on Guy getting the queen out of a bind and saving the day, to much royal acclaim.

Guy is actually getting a furry sibling. Meghan and Harry adopted a new golden retriever at the end of August. Reportedly, the new pup is named Oz and he and Guy are sure to spend many happy hours chasing one another’s tales. Meghan and Harry both seem to be very fond of animals, and Guy and Oz are probably the first of many royal dogs to grace the home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.