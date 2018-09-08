‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday, September 10: Jack Gets Disturbing Paternity News!

Jack finds out there's a possibility he accidentally committed incest.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, September 10, bring an absolutely major shock for Jack in his search for his paternity. Then, Phyllis worries that Billy is pushing things too far, and Nikki lies to Victor.

Jack (Peter Bergman) and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) meet up at the Abbott’s, and they end up discussing the damage that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) could cause Fenmore’s. Later, he gets an offer of inside information from Lauren, according to She Knows Soaps.

Jack happens to show Lauren the picture of the group of men, and he tells her that he thinks one of them could be his father. Shocked, she says that one of those men actually is her father. She informs Jack one of the men is a young Neil Fenmore. That would be an issue considering that Jack slept with both Lauren and Lauren’s sister, Jill (Jess Walton).

Is it possible that Neil Fenmore is really Jack’s father? Only Dina (Marla Adams) or perhaps DNA can genuinely tell the truth about that possibility. Look for Jack and Lauren to work to get to the bottom of this new twist quickly.

Meanwhile, in Las Vegas, Billy pushes the envelope despite Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) not feeling it nearly as much as her gambling boyfriend. He’s had nothing but great luck in the poker tournament, and it makes him want to gamble more and bet more. Of course, he’s a different man now, and he can experience the thrill and then walk away at the right time. Plus, he’s relishing the fact that he’s no longer lying. Billy feels on top of the world, while Phyllis feels her world could come crashing down at any moment.

Although Phyllis wants to go home, Billy tries to convince her to stay since they are passionate, spontaneous, and unpredictable — that’s who they are. To keep up those pretenses, Phyllis agrees, but she’s not entirely convinced. Then, when Billy gets an invite for next weekend, Phyllis’ senses really go into overdrive. Of course, neither Phyllis nor Billy realizes that this tournament is a setup between Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Sinead.

Finally, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) feeds Victor (Eric Braeden) a cover story, and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) lets the details of Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) Dark Horse launch slip. Although Nikki is aware of it, she merely pretends that she knows nothing about it despite the fact that she’s actually planning to go. For now, she’s juggling things between her son and her husband.