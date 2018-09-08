Watch Mexico Vs. Uruguay Livestream: How To Find Live Video For Laptops, Cell Phones, And Tablets

Those looking to watch the game while on the go will have a few options.

Those looking for a livestream of the upcoming Mexico vs. Uruguay soccer match will have plenty of options, including ways to catch live video of the match on cell phones, tablets, and other mobile devices.

The teams face off in an international friendly match on Friday, with start time scheduled for 10:08 p.m. ET. The match can be seen on Univision Deportes for those looking to watch on television, with a handful of other ways to watch online (full details can be found below).

For fans of El Tri, the match is a chance for some of the team’s fringe players to prove themselves on the big stage — even if the stakes are a bit lower. As ESPN noted, a number of the most recent call-ups have a chance to shine in the international friendly match.

“Of the current call-ups, more experienced players such as Alan Pulido, Luis Rodriguez, Hugo Gonzalez, Oswaldo Alanis and Elias Hernandez have never been able to hold onto a consistent role for Mexico. Commonly seen as fringe options, these players will now have a chance to strengthen their tenuous relevance to the national team.”

There is a bit more drama to the match, with Mexico’s interim boss Ricardo “Tuca” Ferretti looking to guide the team for a win amid rumors that he could take over the job on a permanent basis (despite denials). Mexico’s search for a new coach has become a major storyline in the post-World Cup landscape, and it’s not clear if Friday’s game will offer any clarity.

Uruguay is coming into the match looking to follow up its World Cup appearance by building on a strong squad, with captain Diego Godin saying the team wants to “[defend] our national team with seriousness,” ESPN noted.

As the report added, Uruguay is seen as a favorite in the match.

“Given this is a strong Uruguay squad, with only Paris Saint-Germain striker Edison Cavani missing from the core group of the World Cup team, Mexico is actually the underdog, despite support from the overwhelming majority of the expected 50,000-plus fans at NRG Stadium,” the report noted.

Fans who want to watch a livestream of the Mexico vs. Uruguay soccer match will be able to find live video on fuboTV (which offers a free trial for first-time users) as well as the CBS Sports App, which includes options to watch the match on a host of mobile devices.