Mac Miller Among Top Most Successful Jewish Rappers

Mac Miller ranked high on the list of most successful Jewish rappers before his untimely death on September 7th, 2018.

Mac Miller, 26, was a successful rapper who passed away after an overdose on September 7th. Miller was known as scrappy since he was one of the few rappers to make it from internet famous to mainstream success. His rhymes were known for being laid-back and smooth. Another trait that made him unique as a rapper? He was Jewish.

While his father was Christian, his mother was Jewish so by Jewish custom, Miller would be considered Jewish as this aspect of identity is passed down through the mother. He was raised Jewish and even had a bar mitzvah, the coming of age ceremony in Jewish tradition where a boy becomes a man. Miller even has a Star of David tattoo on his hand. However, he described himself as a “Jewish Buddhist tryna consume the views of Christianity.”

Miller also utilized his Jewish identity in his music, such as in “S.D.S.” when he rapped, “Search the world for Zion or a shoulder I can cry on/I’m the best of all time, I’m Dylan, Dylan, Dylan, Dylan.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

However, there are several famous rappers who are actually Jewish. Drake, an incredibly successful rapper, is also Jewish. He attended Jewish Day School as a child in Canada and had a bar mitzvah. He has been seen sporting a diamond studded Chai necklace and is open about his Jewish heritage, even his in music.

“I was born to do it, born to make bomb music/I flow tight like I was born Jewish/Well, actually I was born Jewish,” he rapped on his track “Still Drake.”

Drake has proclaimed in the past that he was “the best Jew in the rap game,” and Miller playfully responded that he himself was “the coolest Jewish rapper” then in an interview with Shalom Life.

Matisyahu is another Jewish rapper and reggae artist that has found mainstream success. He was raised in a very strict form of Judaism against which he rebelled, turning to drugs to find answers. After finding his way out of the darkness, he used his music to help him cope and became a Hasidic Jew. While he may no longer identify as so Orthodox of a Jew, he is still proud of his Jewish identity. He is best known for his 2005 single “King Without a Crown,” which was a Top 40 hit in the United States.

Rappers Post Malone and Lil Dicky are also Jewish. Miller’s legacy as a Jewish rapper is in good hands and good company.