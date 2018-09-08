Mac Miller Was Also Noted Record Producer Larry Fisherman

Mac Miller was actually a noted record producer. However, he did most of this work under the pseudonym of Larry Fisherman.

Successful rapper Mac Miller passed away Friday of an apparent overdose, leaving behind a distinguished musical legacy. However, what many people are unaware of is the fact that not only was Miller a successful rapper, he was also a noted record producer. His fans and music lovers alike might be unaware of this, due to the fact that Miller enjoyed using pseudonyms for his other forays into the music world outside of rapping.

His most noted persona was Larry Fisherman.

“Larry Fisherman represents the part of me that’s a completely nasty studio rat,” Mac said of his producer tag in an interview with HardKnockTV. “In reality, I’m a pretty gross human being. I don’t shower until like 9:30 PM, right before I go on stage. When I’m in the studio, I’ll just go weeks straight. So that’s the studio rat aspect of me.”

One Larry Fisherman credit is his collaboration with West Coast emcee, Vince Staples, with whom he worked on the LP “Stolen Youth.” The LP featured Schoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, Joey Fatts, Da$h, Hardo, and Miller as himself.

Mac Miller dies at 26

R.I.P. Larry Fisherman ???? Gone way too soon ???? pic.twitter.com/TwIepX0Gkl — College Beats (@CBeatsRadio) September 7, 2018

While Larry Fisherman may have been Miller’s most well-known pseudonym, it was not his only one. Another pseudonym was Larry Lovestein, who was introduced to the public on his “You” EP from 2012.

“Larry Lovestein is…I’ve kinda have always had this random fantasy of being a seventy-year-old Lounge Jazz singer with a hairy chest that I always show to people, and a thick ‘stache… So Larry Lovestein is kinda that, the old-fashioned, classic Jazz singer guy.” Miller added.

He also joked that part of the Lovestein he most fantasized about was the mustache, because Miller had always wanted to grow one hiumself. He imagined the thick and luxurious moustache Larry Lovestein would have, but that Miller could not grow himself. However, the Lovestein persona was short-lived, unlike the Fisherman one.

Miller also spoke about why he chose to creates personas for himself, describing that he often felt lost in himself, such that he did not know who he truly was or what he stood for, especially as an artist. By masking himself with various personas, he felt free to explore different aspects and genres of music that he did not feel he could as himself. He no longer had to fit a single mold or be a particular artist, and was free to to explore all the different aspects of himself through his music.