Mac Miller’s Family Releases Statement On His Tragic Death: ‘He Was A Bright Light In This World’

Earlier today, news of Mac Miller’s death rocked the entertainment community. The 26-year-old was found dead, likely of a drug overdose, at his home in San Fernando Valley. The Pittsburgh-born rapper was pronounced dead at the scene just before noon.

Since news of his passing has spread, many celebrities are speaking out to remember the late rapper. And most recently, Miller’s family released a statement remembering their son and brother, according to People.

“Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26. He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

In addition to a statement by his family, Tom Corson, who was the co-chairman and COO of Miller’s record label, Warner Bros. Records, also released a statement on Twitter following the news of Mac’s death.

“All of us at Warner Bros. Records are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic news of Mac Miller’s untimely passing. Mac was a hugely gifted and inspiring artist, with a pioneering spirit and a sense of humor that touched everyone he met,” he wrote.

“Mac’s death is a devastating loss and cuts short a life and a talent of huge potential, where the possibilities felt limitless. We join all of his fans across the globe in extending our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends,” the statement continued.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier, countless celebrities also paid tribute to Miller on social media as news of Miller’s death came to light. Le’Veon Bell, Wiz Khalifa, Shawn Mendes, Kehlani, Diplo, Khaled, and John Mayer all sent their well-wishes to Miller’s family after learning about his death.

So far, Miller’s former girlfriend, Ariana Grande, has yet to post anything about her ex-boyfriend’s passing. But, as the Inquisitr shared earlier, Grande has disabled comments on her Instagram page after many of Miller’s fans are blaming her for his death.

Miller and Grande dated for about two years before breaking up earlier this year, partly due to Miller’s issues with substance abuse. Shortly after the breakup, Miller was arrested for a DUI, which many fans also blamed Grande for. So, the pint-sized pop-star released a statement following that incident, telling fans that she was not to blame.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.”

Rest in peace, Mac.