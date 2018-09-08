‘Big Brother’ Couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo Are Getting Married

Victor Arroyo made Big Brother history during Season 18 when he fought for a chance to get back in the house. Now, he is probably thanking his lucky stars for that challenge win as he prepares to wed Season 19 winner, Nicole Franzel. The 27-year-old fitness enthusiast proposed to the 26-year-old nurse when past competitors returned to visit the Big Brother house this season, US Weekly reports.

The episode featuring the alum has not yet aired, but live-feed viewers were quick to share the news on social media. On a pin-art wall, houseguests drew “Congrats Victor & Nicole” with a heart. According to a houseguest, Franzel thought she was there to host a competition.

This isn’t the first time a Big Brother couple has gotten engaged. This isn’t even the first time a Big Brother couple has gotten engaged inside the house. Past favorites, Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd, also agreed to spend the rest of their lives together when Jeff proposed under the guise of Jordan hosting a competition (the same situation as Franzel, it appears).

The franchise is known for its matchmaking tendencies. From Season 19, other showmances are still together. Raven Walton and Matthew Clines have stayed together despite keeping a relatively low profile on the season. Mark Jansen and Elena Davies are also still a couple, despite initial thoughts that the relationship was one-sided in the house. Jessica Graf and Cory Nickson have taken their relationship far after their eliminations, having starred on soap operas and even winning a season of The Amazing Race. Speaking of which, Franzel and Arroyo are set to appear on Season 31.

Franzel has been in relationships with two other Big Brother contestants. During Season 16, she fell for Hayden Voss. During Season 18, the eventual winner struck up a romance with newbie Corey Brooks. It was actually during Season 18 that she would meet Arroyo. The couple started dating after the season.

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly are perhaps the show’s most notorious showmance (in a totally good way). “Brenchel” formed during their season and the two went on to compete again the next summer in Season 13, where Reilly walked away with the grand prize. The couple has one child, Adora, who was officially the first baby to be born from a Big Brother couple.

Neither Franzel or Arroyo has commented on their engagement yet. This is to be expected, as Big Brother might want to wait to break the news themselves on an upcoming episode. As the show airs three times a week, fans can be expecting the watch the proposal any day now.