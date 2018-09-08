How Meghan Markle’s Co-Stars On ‘Suits’ Knew Her Relationship With Prince Harry Was Serious

Actor Wendall Pierce, who played Meghan Markle’s father on the USA TV show Suits, said that at one point he was greeted by an MI-5 agent while on set. According to People, Pierce spoke about the incident in an interview with Extra. He said that initially, he didn’t think the relationship was the real deal until the MI-5 agent showed up on set.

“I actually didn’t believe it was real, then all of a sudden I turn around and there is this guy from MI-5 [British security service] on set every day,” said Pierce, who is currently promoting the Amazon television show Jack Ryan, which also stars John Krasinski. Pierce went on to say he knew that Prince Harry was something special because, “The one thing that was clear, she was extremely happy. She had a glow. I knew she was in love.”

Pierce said that Markle is “wonderful,” and that “with the whirlwind of publicity and the world of being a royal now, the one thing that’s constant is the fact that I know she loves him.”

In an interview on Harry: The Harry Connick, Jr. Show, Pierce, 54, spoke about how Markle’s behavior began to change when she started dating Prince Harry.

“She met this nice guy and we always talked about him in code really. You know, ‘How you doing?’ ‘Oh, I’m going to London, coming from London, whatever,'” he said. He added that he advised Markle about how drastically her life was going to change once she got married and that no matter what occurs, she could always count on him if she ever needed him.

“We had a moment I cherish,” said Pierce, referring to their conversation, which took place as they were about to film the scene of Markle’s character, Rachael Zane, getting married. Markle announced her departure from the show last year, and the network issued a statement about it in November. In the statement, USA wished Markle congratulations on her engagement to Prince Harry, stated that she was a joy to work with, and thanked her for her dedication during her time on the show.

Markle was a series regular in the show Suits for seven seasons. Her character, Rachel Zane, was a senior paralegal who had an on-again, off-again relationship with Mike Ross, a man hired as a personal associate at the law firm Spector Litt, even though he did not have a license.

Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, at St. George’s Chapel.