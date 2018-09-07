Melania Trump’s Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham Accuses The View Of Being ‘Disrespectful’

First Lady Melania Trump’s director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, had a few choice words for the hosts of the daytime talk show, The View. According to Raw Story, Grisham said the women were being “disrespectful” for bringing up President Trump’s birther comments, and for reminding the public that Melania Trump stood by her husband and agreed with his theories.

The drama started after the hosts of The View spoke about the anonymous op-ed that was released by the New York Times earlier this week. In the op-ed, a person who claims to work for the White House spoke to its alleged chaotic nature and said that they and a few of their cohorts were working to foil President Trump’s more outlandish initiatives.

“Everybody in the White House, including the First Lady, have issued denials that they wrote the anonymous op-ed about working against you know who,” Whoopi Goldberg, who often acts as the moderator on the show, said.

After host Joy Behar said that if the person who had written the op-ed had attached their name to the piece, it would have “gone into the wind, like everything else.”

Sunny Hostin brought up Melania’s statement, which said: “people with no names are writing our nation’s history. Words are important And accusations can lead to severe consequences. If a person is bold enough to accuse people of negative actions, they have a responsibility to publicly stand by their words and people have a right to be able to defend themselves.”

Hostin then brought up Melania’s previous statements, including her time as a “birther,” in which she accused President Obama as not being born in the United States.

After Raw Story wrote a piece about The View hosts’ comments, Grisham quote tweeted them and said: “If by ‘destroy’ you mean being disrespectful & hypocritical while mocking someone’s accent, then the ‘ladies’ of [The View] succeeded.”

This isn’t the first time this summer that Grisham has taken exception to something. She launched an attack from her professional Twitter account on HBO’s hit television show, Insecure after show creator and star Issa Rae joked that she’d cancel the show if she found out that Melania is a fan. In August, Grisham chastised CNN for mocking Melania’s Be Best campaign, which aims to stop cyberbullying. In June, Grisham said that it was “silly” for the press to worry about her boss’ viewing habits after she was asked if Melania knew of the tape that had been recorded of Trump allegedly discussing payment to a mistress and if the First Lady had watched CNN on Air Force One.