Kylie Jenner Rocks Insanely Long, Blonde Hair In Latest Instagram Pics

Is there any hairstyle that Kylie Jenner can’t rock?

For fans who follow her on Instagram, they know that Kylie Jenner is somewhat of a chameleon when it comes to changing her hair. And whether she’s sporting a short, black bob or neon green, long locks, one thing is for sure — she always looks amazing. Today, the reality TV star was at it again, changing her hair to a long, platinum blonde ‘do.

Judging from her Instagram account, it appears as though Jenner changed her hair yesterday as she posted a photo of herself at an Adidas event with the long tresses. Prior to that, Jenner sported her signature, dark locks and before that, she sported a short, blonde hairstyle.

But in her most recent set of photos, Jenner looks photo-shoot ready as she rocks hair that flows all the way down well past her belly-button. Kylie poses against a white garage door while sporting a black rhinestone Dior shirt and a pair of tight, black leather pants.

Per usual, Kylie is also wearing a face full of makeup along with a pair of reflective sunglasses. Within just an hour of posting the photo, Jenner’s 114 million plus Instagram followers have given the image a ton of attention with over 920,000 likes in addition to 6,900 comments.

Some fans were quick to comment on Kylie’s outfit while others, of course, expressed their opinion on Jenner’s latest hairstyle.

“OMG I LOOOOOVE THE HAIR.”

“This hair is everything,” another fan wrote along with heart and flame emojis.

“You Are And You Will Always Be My Most Beautiful Dream,” one more wrote.

According to Her.com, Jenner once dished on her app that she loves to change her hair frequently because with each and every different hairstyle, it makes her feel like a new person. The first time she dyed her hair, Jenner says she was only 16-years-old.

“I dyed it blue and I never even asked my mom. After that, I’ve just had this addiction to changing my hair.”

“It makes me feel like a new person. I love feeling different and I love leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen me this way,” Jenner said.

But, it’s not always natural hair that Kylie is rocking, she also likes to experiment with wigs, as she told fans on her app.

“I discovered this amazing wig guy, Tokyo, and together we create wigs. Wigs are just SO much easier because I change my mind so much and this way I’m not damaging my hair,” she dished.

Clearly, Kylie is the queen of hair.