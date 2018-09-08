Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Hot Pink Bathing Suit, Blasts Online Haters

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently enjoying a family vacation, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been showing off her post-baby body in a series of sexy bathing suit snapshots.

Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of herself wearing a hot pink one-piece bathing suit on Instagram on Friday, and used the caption to speak out about negative people who leave comments online.

In the photo, Kardashian is climbing out of a swimming pool, while wearing the pink bathing suit, which shows off of toned legs and famous backside. The reality star is also seen donning a light pink sun hat and wearing her blonde hair back in a ponytail.

“If you have time or energy to complain, write negative comments or surf the web. Then you have time to be grateful, make someone smile or find ways to grow,” Khloe Kardashian wrote in the caption of the photo.

“We all are given the same amount of hours in the day but we must use those hours with a kinder, more present mindset. Kindness is magical- pass it on,” Khloe added, encouraging her followers to be kind to everyone they come in contact with, despite their situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian has been speaking out about a multitude of issues on Instagram as of late. The new mom recently blasted reports that she and Tristan Thompson have been talking about marriage.

While denying reports about anyone knowing what she and her boyfriend talk about in the privacy of her own home, one social media user claimed that Kardashian was acting like Thompson never cheated on her.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap,'” Kardashian replied back to the author of the comment.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of the NBA star with multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True.

Despite the shocking cheating scandal, Kardashian decided to stand by her man, and stayed with Thompson in Cleveland, where he plays for the city’s NBA team, the Cavaliers. The pair decided to stay together and work on their relationship, which is what they did until moving back to L.A. earlier this summer to spend time at Khloe’s Calabasas mansion.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.