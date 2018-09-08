Mac Miller Death: Five Celebrities Who Also Lost Their Lives Due To A Drug Overdose

Mac Miller isn't the only celebrity who lost his life due to a drug overdose

Drug addiction is a battle many people all over the world unfortunately struggle with, including celebrities. As reported by the Inquisitr, rapper Mac Miller was found dead in his San Fernando, California home due to an apparent drug overdose on Friday. He was only 26-years-old.

In light of Mac Miller’s untimely passing, below is a list of five other celebrities who also tragically died after losing their battle with drug addiction.

Cory Monteith

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Cory Monteith rose to fame playing Finn Hudson on the successful FOX musical TV series Glee. On July 13, 2013, it was reported that Monteith had died due to an accidental drug overdose.

Monteith had been honest about his history of drug use, which began when he was in his early teenage years. According to a report by People, he was discovered in his hotel room in Vancouver at the time of his death. Medical examiners later found morphine, codeine and heroin in his system, as well as alcohol. Prior to his death, Monteith had entered rehab for substance abuse, making it the third time he had sought help for his addiction.

Cory Monteith was 31-years-old when he died, and was romantically linked to his Glee co-star Lea Michele at the time.

Philip Seymour Hoffman

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Fans all over the world were saddened by the news that Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead in his New York City apartment on February 2, 2014. According to a report by People, when local authorities discovered the actor unconscious on his bathroom floor, he was said to still have a syringe lodged into his left arm, and over 50 envelopes filled with heroin were found all over his apartment.

Hoffman had been very open about his heroin addiction in the past, having admitted that he was just 22-years-old the first time he went to rehab. His family, friends and fans were shocked when he revealed that after 23 years of being clean, he had once again fallen victim to heroin.

The Academy Award-winning actor was 46-years-old at the time of his death, and left behind his longtime girlfriend, Mimi O’Donnell, and their three, young children: Cooper, Tallulah, and Willa.

Prince

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Born Prince Rogers Nelson, but famously known as Prince—he was a musical legend in his own right, and was known for his over-the-top stage presence, his great sense of style, and of course, his astounding vocal range. On April 26, 2016, Prince was found unconscious in an elevator at his home. In a report by USA Today, it was determined that his cause of death was due to an accidental drug overdose. Autopsy reports revealed that Prince had an “exceedingly high” amount of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death. Fentanyl is said to be “a synthetic opioid 50 times more powerful than heroin”.

Prince was 57-years-old when he died. At the time, he was not linked to anyone romantically, and he left no children behind.

Carrie Fisher

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Carrie Fisher will be forever remembered for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise. On December 27, 2016, after four days in intensive care, Fischer passed away. She had stopped breathing while on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and was immediately rushed to the hospital upon landing.

According to a report by the Associated Press, Fisher’s unofficial cause of death was listed as sleep apnea, a condition that causes a person to stop breathing when they are sleeping. However, autopsy reports showed that Fisher had “multiple drugs” in her system at the time the incident on the plane occurred, including cocaine, heroin and MDMA (ecstasy).

Fischer had been open about her history of drug use, which began when she was still a teenager. Upon her death, her daughter, Billie Lourd, released a public statement, as reported by Town & Country.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it. She was purposefully open in all of her work about the social stigmas surrounding these diseases. She talked about the shame that torments people and their families confronted by these diseases.”

Carrie Fisher was 60-years-old when she died. Billie Lourd was her only child.

Tom Petty

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Tom Petty was legendary as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. On October 2, 2017, it was reported that the iconic singer had passed away. In a report by Rolling Stone, he was found unconscious in his Malibu home.

Although it was reported that Petty still had a pulse when EMTs discovered his body, he was said to not be breathing and in cardiac arrest. He was immediately put on life support upon being rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late, as he no longer had any functioning brain activity. He was later taken off life support. It was revealed that his death was due to an accidental drug overdose, as medical examiners found traces of several pain medications in his system, including Fentanyl, Oxycodone and Xanax.

Tom Petty was 66-years-old at the time of his death, and he left behind his wife, Dana York, and two daughters, Adria and Kimberly from his first marriage.

As the list above shows, not even celebrities are immune when it comes to fatal drug addiction.