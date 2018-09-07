Donald Trump Once Threatened To Sue Mac Miller For Using His Name In A Song

Before he was president, Trump called Miller a 'dog.'

Rapper Mac Miller died today from an apparent drug overdose. In the aftermath of his untimely passing, details of a feud between the rapper and Donald Trump have resurfaced.

In 2011, Miller recorded a song titled “Donald Trump,” and it hit the Billboard charts, according to a report from CNN. Shortly after the song gained popularity, the former The Apprentice star threatened to sue Miller in 2013 for “illegally” using his name. In typical Trump fashion, the man did not hold back, either. He even used Twitter to communicate with the rapper, whom Trump called “Little Mac Miller” throughout his tirade.

In 2013, the rapper regretted the infamous man’s name as the title of his song when he realized Trump was serious about running for president.

“I think he’s a dick. I f***ing hate Donald Trump,” Miller said in an interview with Complex magazine. “When he started running for president I was like, ‘Oh, f**k—this is horrible, I have a f***ing song with this dude’s name, and now he’s being such a douchebag.”

The rapper went on to say, “The thing that bothers me the most is that he always says things like, ’75 million views on the song ‘Donald Trump,’ Mac Miller you’re welcome. I could’ve said, ‘Take over the world when I’m on my Bill Gates s**t.’ It doesn’t matter. That s**t just pisses me off.”

You can hear the song below in its music video. Warning, this video contains graphic, NSFW language.

According to a Fuse report, Trump tweeted, “Little @MacMiller, you illegally used my name for your song ‘Donald Trump’ which now has over 75 million hits.” Apparently, at one point Miller presented Trump with a plaque due to the song. Trump went on to tweet, “Little @MacMiller, I want the money not the plaque you gave me!”

Trump even used one of his favorite putdowns and called Miller a dog in one tweet.

“Little @MacMiller, I’m now going to teach you a big boy lesson about lawsuits and finance. You ungrateful dog!”

Then the now-president continued with his usual style of attacking people on Twitter. He called Miller out about flip-flopping on how he felt about Trump at different times and then compared the hair on their heads in a typical move.

Overall, this is one of many examples of how Trump has used Twitter even well before he became president. Now, with Miller’s untimely death, this instance of bullying becomes all the more noticeable.

If you or somebody you know has a drug problem, do not be afraid to reach out and find help. You can call the drug help hotline 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-866-236-1651.