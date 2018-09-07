Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Not Talking About Marriage, Per ‘People’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been at the center of a lot of engagement rumors over the past few months, and while the couple share a 5-month-old daughter together, it seems that they’re not making any plans to walk down the aisle just yet.

According to a Sept. 7 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship is going well. As many fans will remember, the NBA star was busted cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star back in April after photos and video of him with multiple women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

However, the pair decided to stay together and work on their relationship, which is exactly what they’ve been doing over the past five months. Currently, the couple are on vacation with their little girl, but sources say they’re not talking about marriage at the moment.

“It’s their first proper vacation since True was born. Khloe has been very happy. She and Tristan are great. They are still working through stuff, but it very much seems they will stay together,” the insider dished, adding that there is “no mention of an engagement yet.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian recently blasted rumors that she and Tristan Thompson were talking about getting engaged and married in the near future via Instagram this week. The reality star was then called out by one fan, who claimed that Khloe was trying to act like Tristan never cheated on her.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat. I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap,'” Kardashian replied to the social media user.

Later, Khloe was called out again by fans after she posted a photo of herself rocking a white bikini and showing off her post-baby body. Some fans claimed that Kardashian must have Photoshopped the picture due to the curves of the palm trees in the background.

However, Kardashian posted a video of the trees to her Instagram story to prove they were curved, and blast negative people, like the ones who feel like they need to comment negative things on her social media posts.

“A few people said I did horrible Photoshop because the palm trees are slanted. Well honey, I don’t Photoshop palm trees,” Kardashian said, adding, “A negative mind will never give you a positive life. Change that mentality and you will change your life.”

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.