Ariana Grande Disables Instagram Comments After Social Media Blames Her For Mac Miller’s Death

Comments on Ariana Grande's Instagram page have been disabled following vicious abuse. Apparently, some blame her for Mac Miller's death.

American pop singer Ariana Grande has disabled comments on her official Instagram page, reportedly due to abuse from followers blaming her for rapper Mac Miller’s death.

As TMZ reported, Miller died Friday of an apparent drug overdose. Law enforcement confirmed that the rapper was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home. The 26-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities were first alerted by Miller’s friend, who placed a 911 call from the rapper’s home. First responders were called for a patient in cardiac arrest. But, it was too late. Miller, who battled substance abuse for years, died. According to TMZ, Miller’s substance abuse was one of the reasons Grande and the rapper ended their two-year relationship.

Following the breakup, Miller was arrested for driving under the influence. According to TMZ, some blamed Ariana Grande for Mac’s DUI, which prompted the singer to state the following.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was.”

Mac Miller‘s name is currently trending on Twitter, following news of his death. And just like after Mac’s DUI arrest, some are, again, blaming the rapper’s former girlfriend Ariana Grande for his death. Some comments on the singer’s social media pages were, apparently, so vicious, that she had to disable them.

At the moment, all comments on Ariana Grande’s official Instagram page are unavailable, and commenting has been disabled.

The comments on Ariana Grande’s Instagram account have been disabled after a storm of abuse from people blaming her for Mac Miller’s death. pic.twitter.com/Te584GSsq1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 7, 2018

Ariana Grande is currently engaged to actor Pete Davidson. As BBC reported, the couple confirmed the engagement in June this year. Grande and Davidson are known for professing their love publicly, via social media.

In June this year, comedian Seth Rogen sarcastically remarked “Guys seriously,” according to Cosmopolitan, seemingly criticizing the couple’s public displays of affection.

Ariana Grande has not respond to news of Miller’s death yet, but if it is to judge by Twitter comments about the singer – hundreds of twitter users appear to be blaming grande for Miller’s death – she has a good reason for disabling comments on her Instagram page.

Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26 following an apparent overdose. Details still emerging. RIP Mac ???? https://t.co/KBtuOsJ3Of pic.twitter.com/PFISxym5WW — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 7, 2018

Mac Miller’s fans and fellow musicians are flocking to Twitter, Instagram, other social networks to share their grief over the 26-year-old’s death, People reports. Chance the Rapper, Post Malone, John Mayer, Wiz Khalifa, Jaden Smith, and dozens of others have already expressed their condolences.