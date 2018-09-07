Ariana Grande Stays Silent On Instagram After Mac Miller Death, What Did She Say About Their Split?

Ariana Grande dated the rapper and hinted his addiction struggles led to their split.

Ariana Grande is staying silent as news continues to circulate online regarding the recent death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

Although the singer has been quite active on social media in recent days, she hasn’t shared any updates about her thoughts on Miller’s alleged drug overdose. Instead, her latest Instagram post features a video in which a cluster of hair extensions are seen being tossed onto the floor.

“Bye London,” Grande wrote in the caption of the September 6 post.

The previous night, Grande told fans she had “one more” show in the area.

Grande began dating Miller in the summer of 2016 and remained committed to the rapper until confirming their split in May of this year. As fans of the couple may recall, Miller rushed to Grande’s side in 2017 after a terrorist targeted one of her concerts in Manchester, killing 22 people, and stayed close to her in the months that followed.

Miller even performed during Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, which was held to benefit victims of the attack.

One of Grande and Miller’s last appearances together took place at this year’s Coachella music festival in Indio, California, where the former couple was seen getting cozy with one another as Grande posed in a light purple outfit.

Ariana Grande & Mac Miller pic.twitter.com/fW4BVFbPDF — Coachella 2018 ???? (@Coachella_18) April 21, 2018

Below is the photo Ariana Grande used in 2016 to officially go public with her romance with Mac Miller on Instagram.

In May of this year, after several outlets began reporting on their breakup, Ariana Grande confirmed the news on her Instagram page with a telling message on her stories page.

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote, according to a report shared by Billboard magazine. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Just weeks after Ariana Grande and Mac Miller’s breakup, the rapper was charged with DUI after crashing his car in Los Angeles, and quickly, many of his fans began to blame Grande for bailing on him when he needed her the most. In response, Grande fired back at critics, telling them that she isn’t “a babysitter” or a “mother.”

“I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for him for years,” she explained, noting Miller’s struggles with drug use.

TMZ shared news of Miller’s passing on September 7, revealing that the rapper’s body had allegedly been found around noon today at his San Fernando Valley home.

Miller was set to begin touring next month.