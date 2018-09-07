Mac Miller Death: Celebrities React To Tragic Passing Of The Rapper

Mac Miller’s untimely death has rocked Hollywood. News of the rapper’s death by apparent overdose began to spread like wildfire online. His fans were left stunned by the news, as well as other stars, many of whom took to social media to speak out about his passing.

According to a Sept. 7 report by College Candy, a multitude of stars spoke out on social media about Mac Miller’s death on Friday. Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell was in shock over the news. As many fans know, Miller was a Pittsburgh native, and a big Steelers fan.

“NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short…I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller …I love you bro, and will miss you,” Bell posted after the news hit.

Chance the Rapper also spoke out via Twitter about the passing of his close friend.

“I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. I’m completely broken. God bless him.”

People Magazine reports that many other members of the music community followed suit, such as Shawn Mendes, who called the passing “unreal,” and Wiz Khalifa, who revealed he was praying for Mac’s family.

Singer Kehlani also revealed her heartbreak, tweeting that she and Mac Miller had a strong connection, and also had plans for the upcoming weekend, and to shoot his new music video together.

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

Other stars, such as Diplo, tweeted “rest in peace” messages for Miller, while others such as Jaden Smith, adding “long live Mac Miller. We love you,” to their sad messages.

“This hurts my heart man,” Khalid tweeted on Friday.

Friends remembered Mac Miller on Twitter after reports of his death spread on Friday. https://t.co/kAsRZuMVug — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 7, 2018

TMZ reports that Mac Miller was found on Friday at his home in San Fernando Valley. He was pronounced dead from apparent overdose at the scene.

Police were reportedly alerted to Miller’s alleged overdose when a male friend called 911 from the rapper’s home. The dispatch audio reveals that first responders were called about a patient in cardiac arrest.

Mac Miller’s battle with substance abuse has been ongoing, and was brought to light again after his split with Ariana Grande, whom he dated for two years. Just days after the break up was announced, Mac wrecked his car and was cited for a hit and run after he blew two-times the legal limit.

“Pls take care of yourself,” Ariana Grande tweeted following the arrest. However, the singer, who is now engaged to Pete Davidson, has yet to make a statement about Mac Miller’s tragic and untimely death.