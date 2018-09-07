Mac Miller Tweeted ‘I Just Wanna Go On Tour’ Hours Before His Fatal Overdose

Today, the world shockingly lost another talented celebrity to a fatal drug overdose.

As the Inquisitr reported, Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller was found dead at his home in San Fernando Valley, California around noon this afternoon. In the past, Miller has been open and honest about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, and was even arrested this past May for a DUI.

But news of Miller’s death comes as a shock to many, not only because he was just 26-years-old, but because he seemed to be very excited about his upcoming tour. Yesterday, just hours before his fatal overdose, the rapper took to Twitter to talk about the tour.

“I just wanna go on tour,” he tweeted before giving specific details.

“Go get tickets for tour. Thundercat J.I.D. I’m bringing a band. The show is going to be special every night. I wish it started tomorrow. It starts October 27th.”

Miller was set to go on tour for his new album, Swimming. Interestingly enough, just minutes after the news of his death broke, both his website and StubHub took town all tour dates and tickets, with a message stating “no upcoming tour dates.” It appears as though Miller’s tour was set to launch on October 27 in San Francisco, and was scheduled to run through December 10, ending in Vancouver, Canada.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Thundercat, who was supposed to tour with Miller this fall, opened up about how excited he was to be going on tour with such a talented artist in Miller.

“I feel like he’s always got a vision. He’s a monster of his craft,” he said. “It’s pretty simple for me with Mac. I really love him a lot.”

And just yesterday, Miller shared his last Instagram post, which was a photo of himself covering his face and looking into the camera with one eyeball. In the caption, Miller directed his legion of followers to an interview that he just did with Vulture. In the tell-all interview, Mac dished on a number of topics, including the pressures that he faces because as a celebrity.

“There’s pressure. A lot of times in my life I’ve put this pressure to hold myself to the standard of whatever I thought I was supposed to be, or how I was supposed to be perceived. And that creates pressure … It’s annoying to be out and have someone come up to me and think they know. They’re like ‘Yo, man, are you okay?’ “

But, at the end of the day, Miller did note that this is what he signed up for, so you have to try and not worry about the outside noise.

Rest in peace, Mac.