Mac Miller’s Net Worth Was $14 Million At The Time Of His Death

Mac Miller, the rapper known for songs like “The End Is Near” and “Red Dot Music” has died of an apparent overdose, TMZ reports. With his death, he leaves behind the fortune he accumulated from music sales and tours.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mac Miller, real name Malcolm McCormick, was worth $14 million thanks to a successful music career that started on an independent label. Miller got a deal with Rostrum Records partly due to his association with fellow rapper Wiz Khalifa.

As Celebrity Net Worth notes, his first album, Blue Slide Park, sold 400,000 copies and landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2011. The last time an indie album did that was in 1995, Forbes reports. Miller paid iTunes 25% of the proceeds and split the rest with his record label. His portion of the sales would have been significantly smaller if he had cut a deal with a major label.

Despite the groundbreaking success of his first album, he expressed a desire to continue to prove himself.

“I don’t think I’ve made it,” he said in an interview with Forbes in December 2011. “My whole thing is to, no matter where I get to never be satisfied.”

During his career, the rapper was lauded for his business savvy. He made it to the “Forbes: 30 Under 30” list twice for the innovative ways that he built his fanbase and wealth. For example, as Addicted 2 Success reports, he promised fans that if his first album got 50,000 pre-orders he would release it, and he did it. At one point in his career, he released a new song for every 100,000 followers he gained on Twitter, Forbes reports. His official Twitter account currently has 8.61 million followers.

As news of his death spread via social media, tributes for the 26-year-old artist poured in.

Miller’s last album, Swimming was released in August of this year. According to Variety, the project debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart and featured singles like “Self Care,” “What’s The Use” and “Small Worlds.”

The rapper has made music referencing his substance abuse all through his career and Swimming was no different. On “Self Care,” Miller rapped about his DUI arrest in May.

‘That Mercedes drove me crazy, I was speedin'” he rapped. “Somebody save me from myself.”