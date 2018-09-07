NFL Injury Reports – Week 1: Saints Look Very Healthy, Bucs Will Be Without Key Defensive Backs

The week one match-up between division rivals could be greatly affected by injuries.

The opening weekend of the 2018 NFL regular season has a number of interesting games, and that includes a match-up between two NFC South rivals. The New Orleans Saints are hoping to get past that near NFC Championship Game berth last year and make it to the big one. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be without their starting quarterback for a while and have to adjust. Both teams will have to deal with injuries, but the Bucs look worse off in Week 1.

On Friday afternoon, all 32 teams had to submit their final injury reports to the NFL and the Saints have actually come out looking really good. As reported by NOLA, there are only two players listed on the injury report, and the only ones listed at all this week.

Starting offensive guard Andrus Peat is listed as “Questionable” after being limited in practice the majority of the week with a quad injury. He didn’t practice at all on Wednesday, but he did return on Thursday on a limited basis and remained the same on Friday.

The other player listed is offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod who is also “Questionable” with something that is not injury related. Bushrod is the top reserve for both left and right offensive tackle for the Saints.

Andrus Peat, Jermon Bushrod listed as questionable for Saints opener https://t.co/eoTY9G97VJ pic.twitter.com/ahIr9XF5f2 — New Orleans Saints on NOLA.com (@SaintsNOW) September 7, 2018

On the other side of the field, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a few more problems than New Orleans.

For a team going into a game against Drew Brees, they want to have the healthiest and most talented secondary to try and stop the future Hall of Famer. Unfortunately for Tampa Bay, they may end up being without two of their top defensive backs.

De’Vante Harris (hamstring) and cornerback Brent Grimes (groin) are now listed as “Doubtful” for Sunday’s game with the Saints. It is possible they could end up being reevaluated on Saturday and Sunday morning, but it isn’t looking good for either one of them to play.

Rookie defensive tackle Vita Via is officially listed as “Out” with a calf injury, so, he will not be playing at all.

Here’s full injury report for Bucs and Saints on Sunday. LT Donovan Smith upgraded to full participation and is questionable for the game. pic.twitter.com/t14VmxXVq4 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 7, 2018

In a division like the NFC South, it is hard to know who will end up with the crown at the end of each season. Any team can rise up and take it, but the New Orleans Saints are looking like the favorite for 2018. It certainly isn’t hurting them to head into their Week 1 game with an almost empty injury report and a team looking to avenge a painful end to last season. As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’re dealing with problems on and off the field, and that is not a good way to begin a season.