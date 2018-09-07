The Pittsburgh rapper and Ariana Grande ex was found dead today in his San Fernando Valley home

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller was found dead of a reported drug overdose earlier today in his San Fernando Valley, California home according to TMZ.

Police say that Miller was found around noon local time and was pronounced dead at the scene. The rapper has had problems with substance abuse and was arrested in May for a DUI after he hit a utility pole in his Mercedes G-Wagon. Miller had fled the scene of the accident but confessed when confronted at his home. At that time he was two times over the legal limit.

Miller was said to be struggling after his break up with singer Ariana Grande who reached out after his legal troubles on Twitter.

“Pls take care of yourself.”

Sources said that it was Miller’s drug use that led to the end of his two-year relationship with Grande as his continued use was a “deal breaker.”

People Magazine said that the rapper spoke publicly about his arrest admitting he made a mistake.

“I made a stupid mistake. I’m a human being. But it was the best thing that could have happened. Best thing that could have happened. I needed that. I needed to run into that light pole and literally have the whole thing stop.”

But Miller told fans not to worry about him because he was fine, saying it was a mistake he wouldn’t make again.

“I have people that care about me and fans that love my music and it’s a beautiful relationship with them — people who have been with me through being a 19-year-old wide-eyed kid to being a self-destructive depressed drug user to making love music to all these different stages. Then they see something like that and they worry. So your first reaction is, ‘Let me tell them I’m cool.'”

NewsOne says that just a month ago Miller spoke publicly about depression, saying that it’s okay to have bad days as long as they are also mixed with good days.

“I really wouldn’t want just happiness. And I don’t want just sadness either. I don’t want to be depressed. I want to be able to have good days and bad days … I can’t imagine not waking up sometimes and being like, ‘I don’t feel like doing shit.’ And then having days where you wake up and you feel on top of the world.”

It is not known at this time whether Mac Miller’s overdose was accidental or intentional.