Donald Trump To Speak, Deliver Remarks At Flight 93 National Memorial For September 11

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks in support of the ceremonial service to be held in memoriam of the September 11, 2001 attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial, according to Fox 43. The Flight 93 National Memorial site is located in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania — the location where the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after the passengers and crew thwarted the terrorist efforts to use the plane as a weapon against the nation’s capitol.

The dedication event is scheduled to be held this Sunday, September 9, at 1 p.m. local time.

According to the National Park Service, several keynote speakers are to be honored with the task of hosting the dedication ceremony for the Tower of Voices, a beautifully sculpted structure which serves as a visual and auditory monument to the heroic sacrifice of all passengers and crew aboard the ill-fated Flight 93 that gave their lives in order to prevent an even greater tragedy.

The Tower of Voices stands 93 feet tall and contains several wind chimes that serve as a living memorial to remember the forty souls who gave their own existences up to deny the hijackers their dread satisfaction. It shall be a permanent monument and was funded by the National Park Foundation, The Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial, and many private donations from citizens.

A 93-Foot Tribute to United 93: The "Tower of Voices" 9/11 memorial in a giant wind chime, and an amazing feat of engineeringhttps://t.co/IKYunGAnrX pic.twitter.com/i9OFFKXVmZ — Popular Mechanics (@PopMech) September 6, 2018

As reported by NBC affiliate WJC6, Families of Flight 93 President Gordon Felt says it will be an honor to be joined by President Trump for the observance ceremony — which comes two days later — for the Tower of Voices.

“We are honored that President Trump will be in attendance on September 11, representing our country to honor our 40 heroes.”

The officials responsible for dedicating the structure and remembering those who paid the ultimate sacrifice include Tom Ridge — 43rd Governor of Pennsylvania, first United States Secretary of Homeland Security, and national co-chairman of the Flight 93 National Memorial Fundraising Campaign — in addition to Reverend Robert Wray. Paul Murdoch, the architect behind the blueprint that comprised the memorial, will also be on hand for the dedication. Several members of the armed forces are also slated to be in attendance in formal uniform.

“I look back on the courageous actions of these 40 individuals with gratitude and awe,” Governor Ridge said in a statement. “Their extraordinary bravery will forever be preserved in this memorial. It is my hope that Americans will hear these chimes, walk the flight path, touch the Wall of Names, and feel a deep connection to these men and women that stood up in the face of tremendous adversity.”

The 17th Annual September 11 Observance led by President Donald Trump will take place two days later on the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that shook a nation to its very foundation. The observance ceremony will begin at 9:45 a.m on September 11, 2018. At 10:03 a.m, the time when Flight 93 crashed, the names of all passengers and crew lost will be read aloud and the Bells of Remembrance will be rung in their honor.

United Airlines Flight 93 departed Newark International Airport in New Jersey — en route to San Francisco International Airport in California — on the morning of September 11, 2001. It never reached its destination. As passengers learned that several other flights had been hijacked and forced into suicide dives, some attempted to wrest control of the plane from the four hijackers.

The plane struck the earth in the struggle that ensued, in the field where the monument now stands — a testament to their grim courage.