Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Argue Over Their Kids Meeting Sofia Richie In ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are finally having a conversation about Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, during this week’s brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

According to a Sept. 7 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian has been butting heads with her famous sisters, Kim and Khloe, throughout the entire season of KUWTK. However, in Sunday’s episode it looks like Kourtney will be facing off with her baby daddy, Scott Disick.

In the new sneak peek, Kardashian and Disick sit down for a conversation the stems from Scott allowing their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, to meet his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, without consulting Kourtney first.

Disick seems to be frustrated when he brings up a comment that Kardashian made about allowing him to continue to be friends with her family. Scott calls his ex “annoying,” and she shoots back that he should be more “appreciative” of what he has.

“And you don’t think I am extremely appreciative?” Scott Disick replied. “Not when you just do whatever you want,” Kourtney responds. “What’s whatever I want? Live my life the exact same way you’re living it?” Scott fired back. “It’s called giving someone a heads up and having a respectful conversation — giving someone the respect,” Kourtney replied.

Scott Disick then goes on to say that something things don’t “go as planned,” which Kourtney Kardashian calls “an excuse,” and reveals that she makes sacrifices to do the right thing for her children.

“I make sacrifices all the time and you’re not following through with the things you say you’re going to do. Then you just go and do whatever you want, and I’m not okay with it,” Kourtney tells him.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie was reportedly worried when she found out that Kourtney Kardashian was single again. Kourtney and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, split back in August. Of course, Scott Disick’s relationship with the reality star has spanned over a decade, and Sofia is allegedly worried that the couple may get back together.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Richie is head over heels in love with Disick, and that she fears his relationship with Kardashian will never fully be over. In addition, Kourtney and Scott’s current close relationship as friends and co-parents makes it hard for Sofia not to be concerned that their former spark could return.

Fans can see the entire exchange between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick go down during Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which airs Sunday night on E!